Home remodeling during the ongoing global pandemic is booming, according to a report from CNBC. This translates to a lot of potential customers for home improvement contractors.

If you’re looking to take advantage of this demand, you’ll need to come up with an innovative marketing plan to attract customers to your home improvement business. The right promotional or marketing strategies will enable you to increase brand awareness, enhance your brand and get an edge over your competition.

Here are a few suggestions to help you effectively promote your home improvement business:

Get the Word Out

Talking to people in your local community is one of the best ways to get more customers to your door. If your family and friends know that you need more customers for your home remodeling company, they will likely be glad to refer people your way.

Volunteer Your Services

Getting the word out about your home improvement business is just half the battle. If you want to have a loyal client base that can provide references without hesitation, you’ll need to prove that you can do home remodeling work quickly and effectively.

Consider volunteering for a local charity. You could, for instance, offer your interior painting service free of charge. Your goal here should be to demonstrate your skills and expertise in remodeling a property.

Build a Business Website

An online presence is vital in capturing new leads and getting new customers to your door. What’s more, it gives you a way to offer more information about your brand and services. You could create a website yourself or hire a reliable agency that can do this for you.

If you’re going to have a website for your home improvement company, make sure that it has an “About Us” section that highlights your experience, background and knowledge of home remodeling. You also want to showcase the locations you work in, as well as the services you offer. An image gallery of successful previous projects is also important.

You should also remember to include a call to action and contact information. You could give prospective customers a phone number along with a free quote or estimate on a home improvement project. This best practice will help you obtain plenty of new leads for your business.

Create an Engaged Community on Social Media

Social media is a great tool for businesses within the home remodeling and improvement space. It enables you to position yourself as an experienced leader while attracting prospective customers to your company.

When leveraging social media, take note of this business advice: use Facebook, Instagram and other platforms to build an engaged following of potential clients. Don’t use social media primarily as an advertising channel. You should not bombard followers and fan with your offers and deals. This ineffective strategy is a quick route to losing prospective customers.

When building an engaged community, you can do so by posting high-quality content that teaches and entertains potential clients, as well as builds a stronger relationship over time. Other than this, make sure your strategy uses platforms your target market uses. This will allow you to maximize social media ROI and not waste any effort.

Send Out Promotional Items to Your Target Market

Rather than create and distribute flyers, brochures and business cards that people tend to discard after a while, send out promotional products that people will use.

When sending out freebies, make sure that the items communicate the message that you’re running a home improvement business. An example is a notepad in the shape of plywood with your business contact information on each sheet.

Need more examples? Consider distributing fridge magnets or small, plastic rulers in the shape of paint cans or hard hats. If the freebies you’re giving away are both useful and attractive, you’re likely to stay within the arm’s-length reach of your prospective clients.

Hire a Photographer

A skilled photographer can make all the difference when producing images of your home improvement projects. Quality photos will surely impress potential customers, as they show off your company’s level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

You can use high-quality images for any digital or print home improvement advertising. You could, for instance, showcase the work of your company by producing before and after shots of a particular home remodeling project, such as painting the living room.

Obtain Reviews for Your Business

Many prospective customers go online to research and compare businesses before they make a decision. They look at and rely on online reviews as a trusted source of information.

If you want to reach these potential clients, you’ll want to get people talking about your home improvement business on companies like Yelp and Google. Make sure that you do proper reputation management by responding to both positive and negative reviews.

These seven tips will help boost business for your home improvement company. Apply these strategies to expand your customer portfolio and increase awareness.