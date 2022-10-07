Buying a new property in Stockport is an exciting and engaging experience. However, there are some key steps you should take before offering to buy your dream home that can help ensure that the process goes smoothly and without any major surprises.

Property checks will help you decide whether the property is worth buying and whether you can afford it. Here’s what they are and how to get started with them.

1. Check for Tenants

The most important aspect of buying a property is checking it out for any tenants.

You need to make sure that no tenants are living on the property, and if there are, you need to find out what their rental agreement says about leaving the house vacant while they are away at work or on holidays or even if they’re never home.

If tenants are living in the property, you might want to think twice about buying it because you will have to pay rent every month until they leave on their own accord, or you can evict them yourselves which could take quite some time.

2. Check the Title

A property registered on the Land Registry should be free of any outstanding debts, liens, or mortgages.

In addition, you should check that there are no outstanding legal disputes. If there are, it could indicate that the property has been sold by a dishonest seller who has not paid off the loan in full.

The best way to ensure that your title report is up-to-date is to get one from the Land Registry. The Land Registry will issue a free report for all properties, including those under construction or rented out by tenants.

You can also request a copy of the last completed title on your house from them, which will show when it was last updated and how much it cost.

3. Age of Building

If the building has been built since 1900, it will probably be worth more than one built earlier in history. However, modern buildings may have reduced value because they were built quickly and cheaply rather than being well-designed and constructed correctly.

For that reason, you should settle for the one you can afford if the age of the building matters to you most.

4. Inspect Condition

Is the building well maintained? Does it have any ongoing maintenance issues? What sort of maintenance does it need in the future? Does everything work as expected? These questions can help determine whether to invest money to fix an old building.

When considering buying a property in Stockport, it’s also important to check whether there are any defects with the property, such as broken windows and doors, leaking pipes, or dampness. You can also take the help of local Stockport conveyancing lawyers before finalising a property.

5. Location

If the location and price are right, it’s likely to be a good deal. However, if there are any problems and issues with the property, it could impact how much you pay for it.

Ensure that the ideal property lies within your areas of interest. For instance, consider the residence near a school and other social amenities if you have school-going kids.

In Conclusion

If you are buying a property in Stockport, you will want to make sure that you carry out all the necessary property checks before signing any papers. This guide provides an example of what to look for when carrying out the most common property checks.

As you can see, property checks are both exciting and necessary for a smooth property transaction.

Whether a new build property or a second-hand one, you want to cover all angles, from the roof and gutters to the plumbing and drainage. Marking these things off your checklist will give you peace of mind that you are moving into the best property possible.