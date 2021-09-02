Talented twins that are pitch perfect with both a microphone and a football, have secured their dream property together.

Redcar Athletic footballers and singing duo, Victoria and Amy Dodds, aged 26, have purchased their first house at Linden Homes’ Kirkleatham Green development in the town.

The identical twins from Teesside, were able to purchase the three bedroomed Everleigh using the government backed Help to Buy Scheme.

Victoria, said: “Amy and I were keen to get onto the property ladder and wanted to stay local. We grew up around here and have work and social commitments in the area, including the football and singing.”

Through the Help to Buy scheme, which is exclusively for first time buyers purchasing a new build home, house hunters can borrow up to 20% of the cost of the property. Meaning the buyer pays as little as 80% of the purchase price – 5% deposit plus 75% mortgage. The remaining 20% is an equity loan from the government. *

Amy added: “Thanks to the Help to Buy scheme we have been able to buy a new build home which offers us the space and flexibility we need, plus there will be little maintenance or repairs required. Our own private bathrooms were a must on our wish list.”

As well as performing together at weddings, family celebrations and events across the region, Victoria and Amy attended Teesside University together before graduating to work as part of the emergency services front line response and a HR associate, partner respectively.

Christine Curran, Sales Director from Linden Homes North East added: “We are delighted to have been able to help Victoria and Amy achieve their home ownership goal and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Vistry Partnerships North East’s £55 million Kirkleatham Green scheme, on the edge of Redcar will eventually provide 375 properties – 187 for private sale, 80 for private rent and 108 for shared ownership and affordable rent.

Having signed a deal with the government’s housing accelerator Homes England, to purchase the land, the housing and regeneration specialist brought in partners Sigma Capital Group plc and Beyond Housing to offer a diverse range of homes and options. Vistry’s housebuilding division – Linden Homes – is marketing the properties for sale.

Picture caption: Singing when they’re winning – Victoria (left) and Amy Dodds.

*The Help to Buy scheme is a government-backed equity loan that allows first-time buyers in England to purchase a newly constructed home. The scheme is applicable only to your main residence in which you live and cannot be used to purchase a second home. A deposit of at least 5% of the purchase price is required. You can borrow up to 20% of the purchase price (or 40% in London). This amount is interest-free for the next five years.