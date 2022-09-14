propertyCEO, the UK’s leading property development training company, and the property investors network (pin), the UK’s largest property training and networking organisation have agreed a strategic partnership which will create a new venture; The pin Partnership.

The new pin Partnership will become a central resource for property training and education, enabling anyone interested in learning more about property to access a variety of high-quality training courses, safe in the knowledge they are getting the best the industry has to offer.

propertyCEO was founded by Ritchie Clapson CEng MIStructE and Ian Child and provides training and mentoring to people interested in small-scale property development. The courses are designed to help trainees leverage their existing skill sets to tackle smaller development projects successfully, and to make the most of the recently expanded range of Permitted Development Rights.

pin and the Property Mastermind Programme, both founded by Simon Zutshi, have enabled thousands of people to benefit from Buy-To-Let investing and have helped landlords make the most of their portfolios by providing much needed quality housing in the private rental sector.

The new pin Partnership aims to be the benchmark of quality and value across the entire property training space.

“Over the last two decades, pin and the Property Mastermind Programme have set a high bar for property networking and training for landlords and investors. Our new venture with propertyCEO means that pin Partnership students will now also have access to propertyCEO’s world-class training and can take advantage of the massive opportunities that exist in small-scale property development right now. The pin Partnership is now the go-to place for high quality training right across the property spectrum,” said Simon Zutshi.

The pin Partnership provides significant benefits for the students of both organisations.

“Landlords are extremely well-placed to tackle small-scale development projects, and this new partnership means we can help more people reap the benefits of tackling these smaller projects. And of course all pin Partnership students will have the peace of mind of knowing that they will be getting industry-leading training at a fair price.” said Ritchie Clapson CEng MIStructE.

The organisations and their products will continue to operate independently, but each will now also operate under the new pin Partnership umbrella.

About pin and the Property Mastermind Programme

Founded in 2003, the property investors network has provided a positive, inspirational, and supportive environment in which people can learn how to become successful property investors. Today, the network boasts over 50 monthly meetings across the UK and teaches both new and experienced property investors how to invest with the knowledge and skill they require to minimise risk and maximise their returns. The 12-month Property Mastermind programme is the UK’s leading property investment training course, which has now been running for 15 years. Devised and delivered by Simon Zutshi, the programme has a proven track record of delivering life-changing results for its students

About propertyCEO

propertyCEO is a nationwide property development training company that helps people create a successful property development business in their spare time. It makes use of students’ existing life skills while teaching them the property, business, and mindset knowledge they need to undertake small scale developments successfully, with the emphasis on utilising existing permitted development rights to minimize risk and maximize returns.

