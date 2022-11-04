With inflation, recession, climate change, war and a merry-go-round of political leaders biting at all our heels, it’s understandable for business leaders to be feeling nervous about the future.

But one North East business coach is determined to change that by sharing his knowledge in a free seminar.

Ian Kinnery will be hosting ‘Protect your mindset and boost your business’ immunity’ later this month at Ramside Hall, Durham.

Ian, a former businessman who now runs a successful coaching business, said: “It really feels like the world is on the brink of extinction through climate change, war or some other crisis at the moment.

“FUD (fear, uncertainly and doubt) is sweeping the nation, fuelled by media drama and speculation, meaning many business leaders will be watching the news and fearing the worst.

“But it’s time to fight the FUD. There are ways to protect your company and arm yourself for whatever you might have to face in the future.

“I have led and grown businesses through challenging economic climates, and I have several positive solutions you can implement to ensure your firm weathers whatever storm comes next.

“The ongoing global uncertainty will make some businesses and break others. Let’s ensure yours thrives.”

As well as hearing from Ian on how to protect your mindset and business, attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with other leaders to understand how they are facing their own challenges.

The event takes place on Wednesday November 16th, starting at 5pm with networking and refreshments.

To book, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/protect-your-mindset-and-boost-your-business-immunity-tickets-450483878407