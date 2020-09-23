About two million Americans get hurt every year while they are in their workplaces. Many of them won’t be able to go back to work or even earn a decent living for their families. Some are permanently disabled. Others die. It is for these reasons that companies must take a step further in ensuring the safety and protection of their employees. It takes the efforts of both the employers and employees to ensure that everyone is safe in the workplace.

Families of an employee who died because of an accident in the workplace can get a wrongful death attorney to seek compensation from the employers. And although the employers never wanted or wished for the accident to happen, they have to compensate the employee’s loved ones. That can put a strain on their resources. There were companies in the past who had to close because a wrongful death claim bankrupted them. Such claims can cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Post Guidelines

It’s not enough to brief employees about the safety precautions at work when you hire them. They have to read about them every day. It will help if you put up a big sign reminding your employees of the safety measures they have to take while on the job site. Make the signage visible and easy to read.

Provide PPE

PPE stands for personal protective equipment (PPE). If your employees’ work involved being in a mining site or construction site, you must provide them with the proper equipment and gear. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) oversees the safety measures employers put in place for people working on dangerous work sites. If your workers feel you are not following the rules, they can contact the OSHA to have your site investigated.

Keep the Workplace Clean

Employers must also make sure the workplace is clean and tidy. There should be no cables on the ground that could trip employees. Boxes on top of the shelves should be neatly placed on top of each other, so they don’t accidentally fall on anyone. Ensuring your workplace is organized will go a long way in preventing serious injuries and even deaths.

Don’t Advocate for Shortcuts

Because of tight deadlines, employees sometimes feel the need to take shortcuts. For example, instead of putting a utility cart on brake, some employees might feel it’s OK to grab an item quickly and go. But such a simple lapse of judgment can cause injuries to the people in the warehouse or factor. The cart can roll unattended and hit an unsuspecting employee. Never allow your employees to take shortcuts, especially if they have to sacrifice the safety of the people around them. Instead, foster a workplace culture where every employee is mindful of their tasks and how they can affect others.

Evading a wrongful death lawsuit shouldn’t be an employer’s only goal when ensuring the safety of the workplace. Safe and happy employees can help you reach your business goals. They are more confident and productive when they feel valued and appreciated. It’s a win-win situation for both parties.