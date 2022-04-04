YOUNG performers proved to be all shipshape and Bristol fashion in their latest school production.

Barnard Castle Preparatory School sailed the seven seas with seven songs in their adaptation of Pirates Versus Mermaids, by Gaynor Boddy and Rebecca Kincaid.

A veritable musical treasure chest, the 40-minute spectacular had the audience of family and friends on the crest of a wave with a story that pitted pugnacious pirates against marauding mermaids.

Rehearsals began weeks ago for the Year 3 and 4 musical in which sails were hoisted and cutlasses sharpened for a swashbuckling tale packed full of adventure, featuring Captain Scarypants on one side and Neptuna on the other.

Teacher Katie Shearn said: “The children certainly threw themselves into the musical with gusto for a hearty performance that was loved by the audience. There were a lot of lines and lyrics to learn but, as always, our pupils rose to the challenge and did fantastically well.”