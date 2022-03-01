AN engineering company that provides pioneering purity systems around the world has opened a North East office.

Puretech Process Systems, which is headquartered in Redhill, Surrey, has opened a regional hub in Hoults Yard, Newcastle. Up to ten members of the Puretech team will be based in the new office.

For the last 30 years Puretech has created and cared for the delivery of vital purified water, pure steam, medical gases and process systems at medical, pharmaceutical and research facilities globally.

The company was attracted to the region because of the critical mass of pharmaceutical, biopharma, gigafactories and healthcare organisations and facilities based in the North East.

Andy Barrett, Managing Director of Puretech Process Systems Ltd, said: “All of these sectors are ones where Puretech has vast knowledge, experience and expertise

“Our new hub is well positioned to provide a service to local clients, as well as continuing to serve national clients. The North East offers many talented people in the engineering sector, and we’ve recently attracted a number of local engineers and project managers.”

Although experience of working during the pandemic proved to Puretech that its team can work effectively remotely, the company realised a regional hub would attract local talent without requiring them to compromise their work/life balance by relocating.

Andy added: “ This is a really exciting opportunity. It enables us to provide great local support to new and existing clients, save costs on things like travel, food and accommodation, provide a better work/life balance for our employees, and reduce our carbon footprint. So, it’s not only strategically beneficial to the business, but it also supports our commitments to sustainability and employee wellbeing.

“We were impressed by the Hoults Yard set-up, the proximity to the centre of Newcastle and accessesbility for our clients.”

