On Saturday August 28, it’s the Group 3 Tote Prestige Stakes at Goodwood. This is the 1.50 race and is a seven furlong race for two-year-olds. First run in 1974, there have been a few different names for this race in the past, including the Globtik Stakes and the Waterford Candelabra Stakes.

The last seven years have seen a different trainer and jockey train and ride the winner. Only Mick Channon has trained more than one winner in the last 15 races. 2020 saw Isabella Giles win, trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Adam Kirby at odds of 11/4, reports neconnected.co.uk.

UK horse expert has taken a look at the leading contenders and odds for Group 3 race.

British horse betting analytics believe that Daneh is the current favourite for the Tote Prestige Stakes. The filly is trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, Daneh has won one of his two races. The win came on debut at Kempton in a Class 4 race. A good debut, taking the lead a furlong out and drawing clear. That was followed by a run in a French Group 3 race, finishing third.

Hello You is the second favourite and trained by David Loughnane and also won on debut. When achieving that win, Hello You was being trained by Ralph Becket and moved to the Loughnane yard after his third race. That debut win was in a Class 5 all-weather race at Wolverhampton.

The next outing was a big step up in class as the filly finished second behind Sandrine in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Ascot. Hello You finished third in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket (again behind Sandrine) but ran too freely. Last week saw Hello You run in the Lowther Stakes but could only finish sixth due to the lack of a clear run. Now the filly drops to Group 3 and if getting a clear run has a good chance here.

Clitheroe is another strong contender for this race. Just the one run for this David Simcock runner. That came at Newbury on August 13 and the filly finished just a head behind Dubai Jewel in the Class 4 race. With a better run, Clitheroe could have made a winning debut. The filly should come on well for that debut performance and should be prominent in this race and has an entry for a Group 2 race next month, reports BBC.

Mark Johnston won this race in 2016 and has a good chance to repeat that success here. Wit Value Theory. After a third on debut at Kempton, Value Theory won a Class 4 race at Newmarket, finishing two-and-a-half lengths ahead of Tinderbox, who is also in this race. Last time out, Value Theory stepped up to Group 3 and finished third behind Majestic Glory.

Tinderbox is the representative for John and Thady Gosden. John has won this race twice in the past but not since 2007. Tinderbox finished second on debut but then lost her maiden tag with a win on the all-weather at Kempton. That was in Class 5, so this is a big step up in class for the filly.