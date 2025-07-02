Wimbledon 2025 Day 3: Raducanu Stuns Vondroušová as Seeds Tumble in Record Numbers

Wimbledon 2025 has delivered another thrilling day of tennis drama. Day 3 at the All England Club saw British star Emma Raducanu stun the 2023 champion Markéta Vondroušová, while big names like Frances Tiafoe and Katie Boulter were eliminated in shock results. With over 20 seeded players already out, this year’s tournament is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent history.

Raducanu’s Statement Win

British No. 1 Emma Raducanu produced a sensational performance on Centre Court, defeating Vondroušová 6–3, 6–3 in straight sets. Playing with confidence and composure, Raducanu looked every bit the top-tier player she promised to become after her 2021 US Open triumph.

She now faces world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Round 3—a blockbuster clash that fans won’t want to miss.

Norrie Outlasts Tiafoe in British Triumph

Cameron Norrie lit up Court 1 with a four-set win over the 12th-seeded Frances Tiafoe. After dropping the first set, Norrie rallied to win 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–5. It was a gritty, determined performance that sends a clear message—British players are here to fight deep into week two.

Osaka and Alcaraz Cruise Through

Naomi Osaka also progressed, beating Katerina Siniaková 6–3, 6–2 to reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz dispatched British wildcard Ollie Tarvet in straight sets (6–1, 6–4, 6–4).

Seeds Fall in Historic Numbers

Day 3 marked a chaotic shake-up across both draws. The number of seeded players exiting by this point in the tournament hit 23, equalling a modern-day Grand Slam record.

Eliminated seeds include:

Frances Tiafoe (12)

Jasmine Paolini (4)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (21)

Leylah Fernandez (29)

Donna Vekić (22)

Diana Shnaider (12)

This dramatic culling opens the door for underdogs and home favourites to go deep.

Ball Boy Incident Halts Play Briefly

Alex de Minaur paused his match to check on a ball boy who collapsed during the sweltering afternoon heat. Medical staff responded quickly, and the player showed genuine concern—a moment widely praised by fans.

Weather and Conditions

While early rain delayed some outer court matches, sunny and hot conditions took over by mid-day, with on-court temperatures hitting 32°C. Hydration and player welfare are becoming key factors.

Looking Ahead: Raducanu vs Sabalenka

Thursday’s headline clash sees Raducanu take on Sabalenka, the 2024 finalist and current world No. 1. With Centre Court sold out and millions expected to tune in, it could be the match of the tournament so far.

Final Word

Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 was packed with upsets, British victories, and emotional moments. With so many seeds already out, the door is wide open for a surprise champion—or a national hero to rise.

Keep checking back for more updates, results, and previews as the action continues from SW19.