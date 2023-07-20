Rachel Sweeney Media and JAM Marketing Join Forces for Collaboration

Rachel Sweeney, a renowned North East TV presenter, established broadcast journalist, and news personality, has taken a significant step in her career by going freelance. To bolster her regional presence, Rachel has formed a collaboration with PR agents JAM Marketing, bringing together their expertise and experience to make the dual force to be reckoned with.

With a diverse portfolio spanning 15 years, Rachel has excelled in producing, reporting, and presenting news, human interest features, and entertainment television. As a self-assured and skilled one-woman video reporting crew, she handles content production, self-shooting, and editing. Rachel’s multifaceted approach allows her to operate at the highest level, placing emphasis on news clarity, attention to detail, fairness, and balance.

Having enjoyed a successful career presenting the Daybreak and Good Morning Britain news headlines on ITV for the Tyne Tees and Border regions, Rachel has made the bold decision to freelance her skills and establish her own business, Rachel Sweeney Media Limited.

Commenting on this move, Rachel said, “I know the region, and I am very grateful that the region knows me. I joined families for breakfast before the school run and worked with business professionals and political leaders. It is a privilege to have such a strong relationship within regional and local communities.”

To amplify her PR presence, Rachel has joined forces with JAM Marketing, an established marketing company with 19 years of experience. Throughout her career as a reporter, Rachel has collaborated with JAM Marketing on a number of occasions, appreciating the quality and care they bring to their work. She is excited to embark on new ventures with them, saying, “I am looking forward to setting my big plans in motion alongside Jackie and her team.”

Rachel has an active presence on social media, with over 17k followers on Twitter, including notable figures like Piers Morgan, Lord Sugar, Susanna Reid, Eamonn Holmes, Denise Welch, and Steph McGovern, as well as numerous TV personalities, business leaders, politicians, and writers.

Jackie Marston from JAM Marketing expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Rachel and I have known each other and worked together on projects for many years. Everything from panto, venue openings through to presenting and much more.

It will be a pleasure working with Rachel again, and we hope to see many positive collaborations in the future.”

