FIRST CHANCE TO SEE NEW LAMBTON PARK SHOW HOME…

ANYONE “pining” for a luxury house in a unique setting can get the opportunity to see their dream home at an event later this week (15 July).

Lambton Park is Miller Homes flagship development in the North East, set against the backdrop of County Durham’s historic Lambton Estate.

And on 15 July would-be housebuyers can attend a special open day where they can get free financial advice to show the affordability of living at Lambton Park – and the opportunity to see the stunning four bedroom Pine home for the first time.

Lambton Park is set in 1000 acres of woodland and even boasts its own Grade II listed castle, with residents also given access to 11.5k of country footpaths through the unspoilt countryside belonging to the estate.

The unique development boasts a range of different three, four and five bedroom properties, which all come with a range of state-of-the-art features which would be expected on a luxury property.

At the event – which runs from 10.30am to 5.30pm– visitors can take a look at the Pine along with talking to an expert on any financial matters relating to a potential purchase.

Aisling Ramshaw, Sales Director at Miller Homes North East, believes the event offers a great opportunity to see the whole estate as well as the Pine showroom.

“Lambton Park is such an exceptional development which not only offers superb homes but comes with such amazing historic connections,” she said.

“There aren’t many places where you get access to a grand estate and stunning countryside as part of the package, but that’s just some of the reasons that Lambton is so exceptional.

“We look forward to meeting with potential buyers at the open day.”

