Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the signing of Radisson RED Newcastle – bringing the fun, upscale hotel brand to one of the UK’s most vibrant cities.

Set to open in 2023, the innovative and style-savvy hotel will be located in the city centre within The High Street Group’s £120m Strawberry Place development, One St James’, which is next to the much-loved home of Newcastle United Football Club, St. James’ Park.

Designed to reflect the city’s personality with upbeat, colourful rooms, Radisson RED Newcastle presents a playful twist on the conventional – informal services where anything goes, a social scene that’s waiting to be shared and bold design that kickstarts the fun.

The new hotel will feature 200 guest rooms as well as a stylish sky bar – set to be one of the best in the city – as well as an open al fresco space on the roof, extensive conference and banqueting facilities, trendy informal meeting spaces and a top of the range residents’ gym. A destination restaurant will also be on site and will not only service the hotel but the wider city as well. From amazing everyday essentials to Instagrammable statement designs, Radisson RED delivers a stand-out experience in buzzing destinations across Europe.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group,said: “We’re very excited to be part of the incredible cultural scene in Newcastle, bringing fun with a fresh, upscale hotel brand to the city centre. Radisson RED and Newcastle are a fantastic match.”

Gary Forrest, Chairman of The High Street Group said: “We are delighted to agree the partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the leading global hotel operators, to help make our development at Strawberry Place a fantastic destination location. We are looking forward to working with a company with over 75 years of experience of delivering world class hospitality and exceptional service to customers.

“The partnership strengthens the High Street Group’s position as a leading developer, which builds sustainable communities, through lifestyle offerings which give our residents more than just a place to live.

“Radisson Hotel Group’s culture and beliefs link in perfectly with the High Street Group’s development strategy and vision for Newcastle. The partnership signifies a key aspect of our plans to bring significant long-term benefits to the city, its people and its visitors.”

Positioned at the heart of One St James’, Radisson RED will neighbour a collection of more than 300 world-class, affordable rent apartments and premium offices, alongside attractive public spaces, which will be bordered by a range of bars and restaurants. The adjacent St James’ Park is home to a huge range of events besides football, including rugby, music concerts and more. Overall, the scheme will have hospitality facilities for over 1,000 guests which is perfectly placed for match days, busy weekends and events in the city.

This development forms part of The High Street Group’s pipeline of 18 projects throughout the UK. The company already has a significant footprint in the North East, operating 21 hotels, bars and restaurants in the region. It also recently completed the tallest building in the city, Hadrian’s Tower, which has 162 world class residential apartments, its own coffee shop, Hadrian’s and Co Coffee House, as well as 3SIXTY, the luxurious champagne lounge on the 26th floor boasting unrivalled vistas of the area.

The central location of Radisson RED Newcastle is a few minutes’ walk from the vibrant Grey Street and Bigg Market, which puts Newcastle on the map as one of the top party cities in the world and perfect for a weekend away.

Newcastle is also known as a hub of culture and architecture, including the ever-impressive Angel of the North statue. Other attractions include the BALTIC Centre, Discovery Museum, The Biscuit Factory, Sage Gateshead Performing Arts Centre, The Great North Museum and Laing Art Gallery.

Radisson RED Newcastle will be half a kilometre from Newcastle train station, also known as Newcastle Central. St. James Metro Station is adjacent to the hotel, Monument Metro Station is within walking distance and Newcastle Airport is located 10 kilometres away.

Giving their backing to this important announcement for Newcastle are a number of key regional organisations including the Chamber of Commerce, improvement district company, NE1 Ltd, and the NewcastleGatehead Initiative (NGI).

James Ramsbotham CBE, CEO of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “This investment in the heart of Newcastle is such welcome news right now and demonstrates real confidence in the dynamism of the City. A Radisson Red Hotel will provide an outstanding offering in this unique location. We congratulate everyone involved and look forward to working together to further enhance our reputation for delivering a warm welcome and excellent service to visitors from around the world.”

Adrian Waddell, Chief Executive of NE1 Ltd, said: “We are delighted that Radisson RED is joining the fold here in Newcastle. We have a world-renowned culture, leisure and hospitality scene and the addition of such a well-respected brand is great news and strengthens the city offer. Radisson RED will be a major asset increasing the number of beds on offer in the heart of Newcastle and in such a prime location. The hotel will be ideal for visitors attending events and activities across the North East and will provide a great starting point for those wanting to explore the city, the region and further afield thanks to excellent transport links Newcastle enjoys with the rest of the region, country and internationally via Newcastle airport.

“The addition of an iconic restaurant and sky bar will, I’m sure, make Radisson RED a very popular destination in its own right. It is testament to the vibrancy of the city, and our shared vision for its future development, that Radisson RED has chosen to invest in Newcastle.”

Sarah Green, Chief Executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “This new hotel in the heart of the city centre and next to the iconic St James’ Park will be a great asset to the city. The investment is a signal of confidence in the resilience of Newcastle as a great city break or business location.

“NGI has worked hard to grow visitor numbers to NewcastleGateshead to over 18 million annually and despite the current challenges we know that people will return. Due to the quality of the design and the customer experience promised with the Radisson RED brand, the hotel will support our ambition to attract higher spending visitors, new business customers and more international travellers. It will also bring jobs to the region and offer training and development opportunities for ambitious tourism students and professionals based here.”