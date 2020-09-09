Are you looking to renovate your roof and make it look more modern? Is it time for you to replace your roof entirely? If so, then you’ll want to look at some of the hottest roof trends on roof colors and materials.

Doing so can help improve the aesthetic of your home and give your property more protection from rain, snow, and debris.

With Fall in full flight and winter close behind, it’s now or never to invest in a new roof for the season ahead. See below for several of the hottest roofing trends in 2020 to give yourself a few ideas.

Concrete Roofing

The first thing that comes to everybody’s mind when they hear “concrete roofs” is the type of roof you’d find on a warehouse or school. However, there are many different types of concrete roofs, some of which you might not recognize.

The most popular form of concrete roofing these days is using concrete tiles. They look very similar to shingles made of composite materials, but have more durability and are completely waterproof.

Concrete’s natural color will be a nice compliment to your home, no matter what color siding you have. However, there are several different colors you can choose from such as brown, black, and copper.

You could also go bold with a green or blue colored concrete tile roof or choose a beautiful blend of black and brown concrete tile to be dispersed through the entire roof. Take the time to find the right roofer for the roof you’re trying to accomplish.

Mixing Different Materials

So, you enjoy the aesthetic of composite shingles, but you prefer to have your home protected by something along the lines of a metal roof. You’re forced to choose between your roof’s functionality and aesthetic. Both are important, both are tough to give up.

The good news is that you have the opportunity to create a roof with different types of roofing materials involved.

You might consider metal roofing such as steel, zinc, copper, or aluminum and pair them with a blend of shingles that are made of composite material. Not only will it make for an intriguing exterior, it will boost the functionality and durability of your roof for many years.

The best strategy for this is by researching many different residential roofing material options and studying the perks of each.

If there are two that you prefer above the rest, as your roofing expert if it’s possible to mix the two. This will separate your home from the rest of the neighborhood and protect it from larger storms, debris, hail, and so on.

Light Colors

The trickiest part of installing current roofing trends into your home is finding something that works for the long haul. This isn’t like shopping for clothes where you wear them for one season then push them to the back of your closet, this is a long-term investment.

No matter what roofing material you decide on, you’re going to witness a bit of color fading over the years. If you choose a darker color for your shingles, then the change in color will be more dramatic, making your home appear older than it actually is.

That’s why many experts are throwing black and dark gray shingles out of their playbook.

From now on, it’s all about the light colors. It will hold up better against the elements and make your home’s exterior look more comfortable and welcoming. It creates an aesthetic that people want to step inside.

Lighter colors are also a tremendous asset for fending off harmful UV rays. Choose from colors such as beige, tan, hollow grey, shakewood, or a mission brown.

Energy-Saving Roofs

Not only is your roof the frontline of defense and shelter for your home, but it can also now become the frontline for your energy conservation efforts as well!

Many homeowners are starting to join the movement and add solar panels to store more natural energy for your home to use. Even during overcast days, the panels can generate energy to power your house.

Be sure to speak with your roofer to see if these are possible. There’s a lot of moving pieces to add them on. Most times, you’ll have to hire a solar panel company to collaborate with the roofing company that you’ve hired.

For that reason, it’s important to communicate your interest in adding solar panels to your roof early on. That way, the roofing expert can point you to the right materials to support it.

Cool Roofs

Cool roofing is one of the newer pieces of technology in the roofing industry, and it’s taking the world by storm! As the name would imply, it’s aimed at keeping your home cooler in the summer by keeping sun rays out of your house.

It uses metal tiles that have a white gravel mixture coating. By using white gravel and white glue on a metal surface, these tiles are naturally going to reflect a majority of the sun’s UV rays.

This can be especially helpful in southern states like Florida, where a majority of the year is spent trying to fend off the sun from creeping indoors. Another benefit of cool roof materials is that it extends the life of your AC unit.

Consider These Roof Colors and Trends While You Plan

Now that you’ve seen several trends on roof colors and materials, it’s time for you to find the best fit for your needs.

Be sure to take the time to consider how your future roof will gel with your home. If you’re unsure, then use your roofing expert as your guide.

Take the time to browse through our website for more articles on roofing trends, as well as many other helpful topics.