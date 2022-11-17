ANYONE looking for calm and relaxation as the busiest shopping day of the year approaches can use the occasion to create some me time.

And the Black Friday deals at the award-winning Ramside Spa at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa near Durham are also a great opportunity to snap up some Christmas gifts.

The acclaimed spa is currently putting the finish touches to its special Black Friday deals.

But the special offers and discounts won’t just be live for one day, as the spa is extending them across the whole weekend.

Spa lovers can look for bargains from 6am on Friday 25 November which will be available until midnight on Monday 28 November.

A 25 per cent discount on spa memberships, overnight stays and spa days are just some of the deals that are going to be available – a perfect option for anyone wanting Christmas presents or just wanting to treat themselves.

“We’ve decided to extend our Black Friday deals to give more people the opportunity to enjoy them,” said Victoria Walker, Spa Director.

“They represent some fantastic discounts which we believe that people will not want to miss.”

The deals can be accessed via the spa’s website at www.ramsidespa.co.uk or by calling directly on 0191 386 5282