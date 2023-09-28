RAMSIDE THERAPISTS RECEIVE BEAUTIFUL AWARDS…

THE team at a multi-award-winning North East spa is celebrating after adding to its trophy cabinet at a glittering industry event.

Not only was Ramside Spa, at Carrvillle, County Durham a finalist for the Best Destination Spa category at the prestigious British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC) annual awards, but two of its therapists were also singled out for praise.

Karalina Januleviciute was awarded the title, Beauty Therapist of the Year and Fay Pratt was a finalist for Spa Leader of the year, at the award ceremony this month. (Sunday 17 September.)

And the wins came hot on the heels of the announcement that the Spa had been awarded a 5 Bubble Spa rating by industry experts at The Good Spa Guide.

The BABTAC awards are run by the industry and the winners were decided following visits to the Spa by beauty experts who took note of its facilities and treatments and registered the skills and expertise of its therapists.

Ramside Spa is renowned for boasting some of the UK’s best facilities, including five pools, a thermal suite, sleep sanctuary, state-of-the-art gym and treatment rooms.

And Nicola Turner, spa director, said the latest awards were “further proof, if it were needed, that we don’t just have superb facilities and a varied menu of treatments, but we also have superb staff.”

She said: “The Good Spa Awards and the BABTAC and CIBTAC awards are chosen by our peers and industry insiders and that makes them extra special to us.

“It is fantastic for us and our team to be recognised in this way and we join the awarding bodies in congratulating Karalina and Fay.”

For further information visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk

