razorblue welcomes new Operations Director during continued phase of phenomenal growth

A leading managed service provider which works with over 500 companies across the UK has appointed a new Operations Director, tasked with steering the company on its continued growth course.

North East headquartered razorblue, which boasts seven offices and almost 200 staff has welcomed Neil Warren, an industry expert with over 25 years’ experience to its board, tasked with overseeing fundamental day-to-day operations as well as long term strategy.

Neil said: “I’ve been following the business for a number of years and I’ve enjoyed watching razorblue’s success. The previous Operations Director, David was moving to pastures new, and I was thrilled to accept and carry on David’s brilliant work.

“Coming into this role, the experience I’m going to offer will be valuable to the business due to the roles I have held previously. I want the teams I manage to think like a customer, put themselves in their shoes so we can build on our already established culture and service offering and grow further, serving customers across the UK.”

Neil has worked for some well-known businesses including IBM and most recently, AV Dawson, having started his career as an apprentice before working his way up to Head of Department. This experience includes managing infrastructure for 120 sites around UK and Ireland in previous roles and being responsible for services and staff and with over 3,000 users.

Dan Kitchen, CEO of razorblue said: “It’s great to have Neil as part of the team, and his extensive knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us. We have achieved a huge amount in a fairly short amount of time and needed someone in the role who could support that ongoing journey. Neil is well equipped to work with our team to deliver continued growth and success.”

razorblue now has a headcount exceeding 180, with plans to recruit over 25 additional team members in the next 12 months to support its plans to continue expanding its nationwide coverage and adding more products and services to the current offering.

razorblue specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.

