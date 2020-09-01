This year, although brought with it the pandemic and a torrent of bad news, it still hasn’t been able to take the charm away from September which is regarded as the best time to sell a home in Wirral.

According to the opinion of expert Wirral estate agent, as the second half of 2020 is slowly approaching, when compared to the rest of the real estate sector here in the UK, Wirral properties still hold rank as desirable options for people who are looking for a home even in these trying times.

So what are the factors that are ensuring the real estate sector of Wirral remains stable, even amidst these trying times?

Well, they are as follows –

September marks the beginning of the indoor season

With the onset of September here in Wirral, the days get colder and the nights, darker. This ensures that people will spend much more indoors. This sudden change in weather also compels people to make lifestyle changes thus influencing their buying decision especially when they are looking for a home in Wirral.

In case you have a huge home that you want off of your hand fast, list the property as soon as September arrives. The lack of daylight can help you with your selling worries as darkness creates the illusion that your home lacks space.

It can also trigger the mentality in the minds of buyers that they need to upsize, in a bid to accommodate more family members and friends. Human beings are social creatures and the mere thought of solitude can be scary for most.

Get it?

The market is less competitive in September

September is the ideal time of the year to list your home up in the market. This is that time of the year where the competition from other sellers is relatively low compared to the rest of the year.

Furthermore, the pandemic COVID – 19, put a halt to the selling plans of many homeowners here in Wirral. This is your chance to fill in the gaps and increase your odds of selling your home fast.

On top of this, you will have easy access to a bigger pool of buyers who are interested in buying a home in Wirral, irrespective of the price.

Buyers will focus more on properties with cosy features

Even though the global population is going through tough times, no thanks to the pandemic, the virus couldn’t hold back Mother Nature from working her magic on the gardens of homes here in Wirral.

Since time immemorial, Wirral homes have remained at the top of wish lists of prospective buyers.

The reason is simple – most, if not all, homes here in Wirral come with luscious gardens.

Furthermore, other cosy features like amenities to light open fires and cook food using wood-burning stoves, have always been a part of Wirral homes. These are still attractive aspects for a potential buyer, especially when the weather suddenly changes with the arrival of September in Wirral.

By now, it is easy to see why September is the best month in a year to sell a home. With that stated, if you have your plans to sell your home in Wirral, be sure to seek assistance from a renowned real estate agent for the best results.