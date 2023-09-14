Rebellious new style of non-clouding absinthe created by Devil’s Botany, the UK’s first dedicated absinthe distillery

The Future of Absinthe is Crystal Clear

Devil’s Botany, the UK’s first dedicated absinthe distillery, is pushing the boundaries of the spirit category with the launch of its new recipe London Absinthe; creating an absinthe that doesn’t cloud.

Devil’s Botany Distillery is determined to lead the way for innovation within a spirit category that has largely remained focused on the past. Adopting the strict regulations that define a London Dry Gin, Devil’s Botany has created a new style in the spirit category that is fundamentally British and distilled for the adventurous drinkers of today.

The new recipe London Absinthe definitely – indeed defiantly – does not cloud when diluted with water, setting it apart from the traditional French and Swiss styles of absinthes. Instead, it maintains a clarity of both appearance and flavour.

Traditionally distilled, clear and green-styled absinthes will cloud when diluted. This ‘louche’ effect occurs naturally from the organic compound anethole, found in green anise and fennel seed, which are used in absinthe’s distillation. Devil’s Botany wanted to create a modern absinthe that is still distilled with the required trinity of grand wormwood, green anise and fennel seed, but that allows the supporting flavours of other botanicals used in the distillation, such as lemon balm, peppermint and elderflower, to shine through. By creating an absinthe that does not cloud, a full bouquet of flavours remain crisp on the palate.

Bottled at a sippable 45% abv, the clear-styled London Absinthe was crafted for cocktails or simply to be enjoyed over ice with a mixer of choice such as lemonade, tonic or pink grapefruit soda. Signature serves include a London Absinthe Daisy and an Absinthe Martini with a lemon twist.

It’s time for absinthe to break free from its cloudy past

Unlike gin, there are currently no regulations protecting what can be marketed as absinthe. This hindered the spirit’s reputation, with examples of artificially flavoured and artificially coloured spirits being sold as “absinthe”. Devil’s Botany Distillery has embraced this as an opportunity for experimentation and to showcase that quality craftsmanship and creativity can coexist within the category.

“Innovation is key to unleashing absinthe’s untapped potential. In the same way that distilleries have embraced the less juniper-forward contemporary style of gin, there is room for experimentation within the world of absinthe. The liquorice-like flavour of green anise and fennel seed is slightly less dominant in this new genre of absinthe, allowing supporting flavours and aromas of other botanicals to stand out.” says Rhys Everett, co-founder of Devil’s Botany Distillery.

“It’s our mission to change the way people think about absinthe and to reintroduce it to consumers as a high-quality botanical spirit that is loud and full of flavour,” says Allison Crawbuck, co-founder of Devil’s Botany Distillery

“We want to unleash the future of absinthe and bring relevance back into the category. By disrupting tradition, we are showcasing that quality craftsmanship and innovation can coexist within the world of absinthe.”

ABOUT DEVIL’S BOTANY

Devil’s Botany is the UK’s first Absinthe distillery located in Leyton, East London. Devil’s Botany was founded by two of the UK’s leading Absinthe experts and the founders of The Absinthe Parlour at The Last Tuesday Society: Allison Crawbuck and Rhys Everett. Distilled with a background in mixology, the Devil’s Botany range has been handcrafted to highlight absinthe’s versatility in cocktails. The Devil’s Botany Absinthe range is copper-pot distilled with British wheat spirit and grand wormwood, green anise, fennel seed and botanicals that can be found growing wild across London. The Spirits Business listed Devil’s Botany London Absinthe as #8 in the Top 50 innovative spirits launches of 2021.

