Recipe: Juicy garlic shrimps with European Rice

This stunning recipe by Chef Homam Ayaso (aka @Homamino) is seriously easy to make while looking impressive enough for serve to friends and family or for a special date night!

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups of shrimp

1 fresh lemon

1 large brown onion (or 2 shallots)

6 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp butter

1.5 cups European Rice

2.5 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

If your shrimp is frozen or unpeeled, make sure you thaw and peel the shrimp before starting.

Juice half of the lemon (you’ll need about 2 tablespoons of juice) and slice the rest of the lemon for garnish.

Sauté your shrimp both sides for few minutes and set them aside.

Chop your onion and garlic. Add to a deep skillet along with the butter and sauté over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Add the European Rice and continue to sauté for 1-2 minutes more. You should hear the rice begin to snap and crackle a little as it sautés in the hot butter.

Carefully add the broth, and the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

Place a lid on the skillet and turn the heat up to medium-high. Allow the broth to come up to a full boil. Once it starts to boil, turn the heat down to low and let it continue to simmer for 10 minutes.

After simmering for 10 minutes, most of the broth should be absorbed by the rice. Lift the lid briefly in order to scatter the shrimp over the surface of the rice.

Replace the lid and allow the skillet to continue to cook over a low heat for an additional five minutes.

Remove the skillet from the heat and allow it to rest, lid in place, for a further five minutes.

After resting, lift the lid, and using a fork, carefully fluff the rice and partially stir the cooked shrimp into the rice. Add the leftover lemon slices and sprinkle with extra chopped parsley, if desired.

ABOUT EUROPEAN RICE

European Rice is high quality rice grown in Greece since the 1950s and other European countries. There are two varieties: Indica Rice (long rain) and Japonica Rice (medium grain). European Rice has a high nutritional value, being rich in B vitamins, such as Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin and Selenium. The EU is both self-sufficient and a net exporter of Japonica rice. All European rice complies with the Integrated Quality Management System for the Agricultural Production of Rice, which is based on good agricultural practices which respect the environment, protect the producer-grower’s health and offer a healthy and safe product for consumers. For more information see: https://www.europeanrice.eu/

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.