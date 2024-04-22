Sewer upgrade scheme supports nature reserve enhancements

Picture credit: Alice McCourt

A Northumberland nature reserve is set for upgrades that will improve the visitor experience of tens of thousands of people a year.

Supported by match funding from Northumbrian Water, Northumberland Wildlife Trust will improve accessibility, activities and habitats at Hauxley Nature Reserve, near Druridge Bay.

The Hauxley Hide and Trail renovation project will:

Upgrade Ponteland Hide, improving visitor safety and experience, and making the facility fully wheelchair and pushchair accessible.

Install a new water-themed brass rubbing trail, to enhance the interactive and educational experience for visitors.

Improve drainage on the site’s circular footpath, by redirecting water in a way that has the added benefit of enhancing wetland habitats.

Enhance South Wood, with tree planting to grow the woodland, foster biodiversity, and contribute to the ecological health of the reserve.

£6,600 of funding has been provided by the project team behind investment work to upgrade a local sewage pumping station, via the water company’s Bluespaces programme. Bluespaces is Northumbrian Water’s initiative to go above and beyond regulatory requirements to improve accessible areas around water.

The £65,000 upgrades to the pumping station not only added resilience to the local sewer network, but also improved the appearance of the station through the installation of a new kiosk.

Simon Cossar, who was Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager on the pumping station project, said: “Hauxley Nature Reserve is a fantastic facility, visited by around 50,000 people a year, and supporting wetland and woodland habitats.

“Our work in the area created a great opportunity to give funding through our Bluespaces scheme that will really help us work with Northumberland Wildlife Trust to make this amazing site even better for visitors and for wildlife.”

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager, said: “This is a great boost to our Hauxley reserve. The drainage works will allow us to keep the circular walk open for more months during the year which our regular visitors will know that its been closed most of the winter. Alongside the other works, this work will improve the reserve to the benefit of our visitors and wildlife.”