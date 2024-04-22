MAC International to debut at Food Manufacturing Live

Zero Emission MAC Elektra

MAC International, a manufacturer of industrial and commercial pressure washers, is to make its inaugural appearance at Food Manufacturing Live in May.

The free one-day event takes place on Wednesday 1st May at the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham.

Catering exclusively to professionals within the food and beverage sector, it will feature an array of exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies that are shaping the landscape of food manufacturing.

MAC International is a leading UK manufacturer, supplier and distributor of a wide range of world-class mobile and static diesel heated and electrically heated industrial pressure washers, floor scrubber driers and floor sweepers. It already enjoys a strong presence in the food sector, supplying equipment for high-profile clients such as Weetabix, British Sugar, Goldenfry and Cereal Partners Worldwide.

Utilising new and ground breaking technology, MAC has developed the most comprehensive range of emission-free hot pressure washers in the marketplace, which provide an effective cleaning option for the food industry without compromising performance. Furthermore, the range has experienced a 315% growth in sales over the last four years.

MAC offers free demonstrations and one-week trials of its equipment and will be exhibiting its zero-emission pressure washers and accessories.

The Darlington-headquartered business recently attained a duo of internationally recognised certifications following a successful and rigorous external audit – ISO 14001 environmental management and ISO 45001 health and safety management.

Andrew Scott, Sales Director at MAC International, said: “We are thrilled to participate in Food Manufacturing Live for the first time, as it offers an invaluable opportunity for us to connect with current and new customers, engage with industry experts, and showcase our innovative products including our zero-emission range.

“Our MAC Zero Emission pressure washer range is perfectly suited to the food and drink industry, and we already have a wealth of knowledge supplying some key names within this sector.

“This range removes the need for diesel as it is 100% electrically heated with absolutely no compromise, offering an emission free hot pressure washer range that is best in-class with industry-leading heat performance.

“Demonstrations and trials of this range are essential, and we actually recommend this to potential customers.

“We look forward to demonstrating our commitment to delivering high-quality cleaning solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the food sector.”

MAC International can be found at Stand 83.