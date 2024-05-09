RECIPE: Sticky rice salad with roasted beetroot

This is a tasty, filling salad with a distinctive Japonica flavour bringing to mind Asian aromas and colours.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients:

200g European Japonica rice

2 Beetroots (uncooked, whole)

500ml Beetroot juice

1 orange

20g Pine nuts

50ml Olive oil

20ml Rice vinegar

60g Green apple

20g Dill

20g Ginger

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C. Wrap the beetroots individually in foil, and roast them in the over for 60 minutes. When ready peel them and set aside. Meanwhile, place a pot over a medium to high heat and simmer the rice with the beetroot juice until cooked. When the rice is ready, remove from the heat and allow to cool. Roast the pinenuts in the oven for 10 minutes. Fillet the orange and grate the apple, and then mix them into the rice. Finely chop the dill, and grate the ginger, and stir these thoroughly into the rice, along with the rice vinegar. Garnish with lambs lettuce, or other salad items of your choice.

ABOUT EUROPEAN RICE

European Rice is high quality rice grown in Greece since the 1950s and other European countries. There are two varieties: Indica Rice (long rain) and Japonica Rice (medium grain). European Rice has a high nutritional value, being rich in B vitamins, such as Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin and Selenium. The EU is both self-sufficient and a net exporter of Japonica rice. All European rice complies with the Integrated Quality Management System for the Agricultural Production of Rice, which is based on good agricultural practices which respect the environment, protect the producer-grower’s health and offer a healthy and safe product for consumers. For more information see: https://www.europeanrice.eu/

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.