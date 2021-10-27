Middlesbrough property developers, Python Properties has seen a record number of new tenants across their Teesside office buildings.

The organisation’s portfolio of commercial properties within Teesside, consisting of Boho Zero, Cargo Fleet Offices and The Co-operative Buildings, have taken over 25,000 square foot of new lettings in this year alone.

The new tenants who have taken up space include the UK’s number one insurance broker Bespoke Financial, Middlesbrough Council, Echo-U and global engineering company Mott Macdonald.

The new tenants come after Python Properties has invested over £300,000 into improving their three buildings during the pandemic. This includes their most recent transformation of Boho Zero, formerly known as Royal Middlehaven House.

More than your typical office space, each building has a range of amenities including art galleries that can be used as exhibition space, manned receptions, on-site cafes and secure car parking to name a few.

Discussing the recent success, Martin Johnson, partner at Python Properties said: “It has been great to see a large number of new tenants across our three buildings in Teesside, including many new companies and companies from outside of our area, particularly during this extremely challenging time.

“When we first acquired the buildings, they were run down and in need of a major overhaul, we have since worked hard to regenerate each building into high spec office space built for modern day businesses, so it’s great to see local, national and indeed global companies recognising this and choosing us as a place to base their business.”

Partner, Peter Broome added: “We strive to offer more than the standard commercial rental experience whether this be through our flexible lease terms or low service charges.

“We’re dedicated to providing the best service to our tenants and even provide bespoke office fit-outs to meet our tenant’s exact requirements.”

Speaking on their recent move to Middlesbrough, new tenants in Boho Zero, Echo-U said: “We chose to open a third contact centre in the heart of Middlesbrough city centre because it offered so many benefits to the business, including a large talented pool of local people that would be able to deliver the outstanding customer service we provide and a well-connected location.

“Boho Zero was chosen because of its large, modern office interior, central location and added perks for our team including on-site cafe, gallery and parking. Python Properties are a professional and dynamic business partner to work with that have delivered a great office product in a very quick timescale for us.”

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: “It’s been the toughest 18 months in living memory, so this is an amazing achievement by a fantastic local company.

“Python Properties are delivering the sort of office accommodation modern, ambitious employers are looking for, and that’s helping to create jobs and prosperity.

“Middlesbrough’s on the up, and success stories like this are building the foundations of an amazing future.”

Python Properties are commercial property specialists with over 25 years’ experience and their portfolio of commercial properties also expands beyond Teesside to include West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

To find out more about the range of office space available visit www.pythonproperties.co.uk or call 01642 225 100.