Jacob Young MP praised the work of Rosedene Nurseries, a childcare provider which operates across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, when he visited its Ormesby setting.

The MP for Redcar and East Cleveland joined the children at the nursery for yoga, sandcastle building and mud pies, experiencing all the facilities on offer for the youngsters.

The activities follow the ‘curiosity approach’, which involves encouraging the children to use their imagination through natural resources.

Rosedene has been an invaluable resource in the region for parents and key workers throughout the past 18 months and is preparing to provide further support as more mums and dads return to work once furlough ends in September.

Jacob Young said: “I’ve been so impressed with at Rosedene Ormesby is the team, the fantastic facilities that they’ve got, and how they’re able to interact with the kids. It’s been a brilliant visit.

“As we build back better from the pandemic, childcare providers are so important, because they allow us to get our economy moving again when parents go back to work, and they’re really important for the development of the children too.”

Chloe Hockney, manager at Rosedene Ormesby, said: “Jacob Young seemed really impressed with the setting and he enjoyed the calm environment that we provide the children.

“He is welcome to come back any time. We’ll be more than happy to teach him some more animal yoga!”

Rosedene Ormesby is an OFSTED Outstanding rated setting.