Moody Logistics has welcomed its latest Warehouse to Wheels apprentice to the business – just as his predecessor was celebrating being awarded his Class 1 HGV licence.

Reece Slatter was selected out of 150 applicants for the driver apprenticeship which the firm, based in Cramlington, Northumberland, is using to great effect to address the nationwide shortage of qualified lorry drivers.

The 24-year-old joined the family-run business the same week that fellow Warehouse to Wheels apprentice Alex Skelton passed his Class 1 test. Alex, who is 22 and from Ryton, Tyne & Wear, gained his HGV Class 2 licence last October.

Reece, originally from London, has joined the team in the distribution depot to gain a greater knowledge and appreciation of the wider logistics business.

Having just passed his forklift licence, he is now able to help the warehouse team fully as he begins to work towards his full driver qualifications, training with commercial transport and logistics training experts Tyneside Training Services Ltd, part of the Gateshead College Group.

Reece gained previous valuable experience on the roads working as a courier driver in London before returning to Cramlington, where he has family.

Moody Logistics first began recruiting driver apprentices in 2015 after realising the initiative was not widely used within the transport and logistics industry. Reece is its fourth driver apprentice.

Reece said: “Moody Logistics’ Warehouse to Wheels scheme is a huge opportunity for me, as it’s not just a job but a career. The recruitment process was very demanding, and I was pleased to be selected from so many applicants.

“It was amazing to join the company in time to see the previous driver apprentice Alex pass his HGV Class 1 and demonstrates that it delivers the right results.”

Alex added: “Passing my HGV Class 1 after 12 months as an apprentice was amazing and it’s down to the Warehouse to Wheels initiative and everyone at Moody’s who have supported me throughout the whole process.”

Richard Moody, operations director at Moody Logistics, said: “The Warehouse to Wheels scheme develops an in-depth knowledge of the logistics business. Reece stood out as an applicant because of his previous experience of multi-drop driving and his ability to deal with customers.

“It’s been great for him to see Alex’s success and I’m confident he will follow in his footsteps. It’s gratifying to know that Moody Logistics is playing a part in attracting new people into this modern, high-tech profession which offers such a wide range of opportunities.”