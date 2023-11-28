REIN IT IN, TO RAISE FUNDS FOR CHARITY …

Fundraisers of all ages are once again invited to put their best hooves forward at one of Sunderland’s favourite festive events.

The city’s annual Reindeer Dash is taking place at The Bridges Shopping Centre on Sunday 3 December.

And organiser Sunderland BID is urging as many families as possible to take part in the 1km indoor fun run to raise much needed funds for the Foundation of Light and the Red Sky Foundation.

The event runs from 8am until 10am and not only will runners be spurred on by reindeer on stilts, but everyone who takes part will receive a free ticket to visit Santa’s grotto.

Participants can start their fundraising by accessing sponsorship forms for the Foundation of Light and Red Sky Foundation at their respective websites and each runner will also receive reindeer antlers, a nose and a medal on the day.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, is delighted the dash has returned.

“The Reindeer Dash 2023 is a great opportunity to raise funds for others in our community who are less fortunate this Christmas,” she said.

“It’s always enormous fun, too and every year families tell us it really marks the start of Christmas for them.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges is also “delighted to be hosting the Reindeer Dash again.

“It’s more than just a fun run, it’s a day out,” she said. “Because once the race is over, families can visit Santa in his grotto and then explore everything else the centre has to offer.

“They can grab a bite to eat and even do some Christmas shopping.”

Entry to the Reindeer Dash for those aged 12 and under costs £5, with adult entries priced at £7.

Any child aged five or under must be accompanied by a paying adult on the course.

Tickets can be purchased at reindeerdash2023.eventbrite.co.uk