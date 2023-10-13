Removing barriers to learning with SchoolScreener for Schools

SchoolScreener for Schools, designed to remove vision and hearing related barriers to learning, is now available direct to schools, both state and private.

SchoolScreener for Schools has been developed by Thomson Screening, world leaders in easy-to-use, accurate screening systems with in-built reporting. It is specifically designed to allow any member of staff, without any clinical knowledge, to quickly check children, thus helping support inclusion by ensuring every student has the same opportunities to learn and develop socially during their school years.

Originally developed by Thomson Screening for use by the NHS, SchoolScreener has long been used by NHS nurses to screen children for a variety of health markers including vision and hearing, but until now it has not been available direct to the school.

Although schools are very keen to ensure the wellbeing of students, regular checking can involve a lot of extra work, that staff simply don’t have the time for. Yet, studies are identifying an epidemic of short sightedness due to increased screen-time, and the impact of extensive headphone use on children’s hearing (both increases due, in part, to COVID19).

This is why SchoolScreener for Schools was developed very specifically to allow any staff member (no clinical knowledge is necessary) to use the system, with just 30 minutes of online training. Schools do not need to worry about extra work. Administration, including reporting for parents and schools is automated.

Although primary schools often benefit from NHS vision and hearing screening (many using SchoolScreener), this is not universal and is only available at Reception. children’s vision and hearing can continue to change well into their teens. So, it is essential to check children as they develop, to ensure undiagnosed vision or hearing problems do not affect learning, behaviour or social development.

It has been shown again and again that children with undetected vision or hearing challenges do less well at school, and their learning outcomes and future can be severely affected. By checking children over the age of seven, hearing and vision challenges can be detected and addressed, and learning outcomes can be improved. Disruptive behaviour in schools has also been linked to undetected vision and hearing issues, so checking helps everyone; the child, the school, and fellow students.

How does it work?

SchoolScreener for Schools is a variant, for use by schools, of Thomson’s Screening’s SchoolScreener software used by NHS staff at Reception age. Schools can purchase direct from Thomson Screening. Prices start from £250.00 per annum. Thomson Screening will provide training. The school can then arrange to check children, as required, with the system automating everything including reporting results to carers and teachers.

Multi-Academy Trusts can also receive automated Trust wide anonymised reporting. Anonymised data is also available for SLT and OFSTED Welfare reporting.

Thomson Screening provides support and is always on hand to answer questions.

It is also highly recommended that all students are tested when they arrive at secondary school, so that schools can identify children that require further assessment by a local Optometrist or their GP.

SchoolScreener for Schools also screens for colour impairment, which is not currently part of the NHS screening programme. Colour impairment affects nearly 5% of the UK population (nearer 8% in boys) and although colour impairment cannot be corrected or cured, knowing that a child has an impairment enables teachers and parents to mitigate the impact on learning.

SchoolScreener for Schools is now available direct from Thomson Screening.

ABOUT THOMSON SCREENING

Thomson Screening is the leading supplier of software for Vision and Hearing Screening and other School Health Needs including Health/Risk Assessments, Immunisations, Height/Weight and associated data management.

The company was founded in 2011 by City, University of London, and further develops and commercialises the work of Professor David Thomson, for 25 years head of Department at the University’s Department of Optometry and Dr. Sebastian Hendricks, Consultant at Great Ormond Street Hospital in Paediatric Audiovestibular Medicine.

Thomson Screening’s products address healthcare, education and workplace needs around the world with the software has managing over 3million screenings to date. Customers include the NHS in the UK, non-profit organisations in the USA and NGOs in developing countries. https://schoolscreener.com/

