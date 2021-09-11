Renault introduces the Riviera Limited Edition to the multi award-winning Zoe E-Tech range

Only 300 to be produced for the UK

Based on the top of the range GT Line – the best-selling version of the 100% electric Zoe E-Tech

Exclusive exterior details include Midnight Blue Metallic I.D paint, 16-inch ‘Seidon’ diamond-cut alloy wheels and painted white body stripes

First time that Metallic I.D paint has been included as standard on Zoe

Comprehensive standard specification enhanced with the fitment of hands-free parking

Available to order now and priced from £32,295 OTR after the Plug-in Car Grant

Renault is adding an extra dash of exclusivity and glamour to its multi award-winning Zoe E-Tech range with the announcement of the Riviera Limited Edition.

Based on the top-of-the-range GT Line, which is the best-selling version of the Zoe E-Tech, the Riviera Limited Edition is as attractive as its namesake suggests thanks to unique exterior touches and enhanced equipment. What’s more, with only 300 of the limited edition set to be produced for the UK, it’s certain to be even more sought-after.

The Riviera Limited Edition stands out with the additions of Midnight Blue Metallic I.D paint, all-new 16-inch ‘Seidon’ diamond-cut alloy wheels and painted white body stripes, all of which are exclusive to the new arrival. It is the first time that Metallic I.D paint has been offered as standard on Zoe.

The extensive standard specification of the GT Line is further enhanced in the Riviera Limited Edition with the fitment of hands-free parking, the semi-autonomous parking aid ensuring the 100% electric supermini is even easier to manoeuvre.

Also standard are full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display with 9.3-inch EASY LINK infotainment system incorporating satellite navigation and smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, automatic air conditioning and part recycled cloth part synthetic leather upholstery.

A comprehensive list of safety and driver assistance features include front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Blind Spot Warning, speed limiter and cruise control.

Customers of the Riviera Limited Edition enjoy all the usability of the normal Zoe, with a range of up to 238 miles (WLTP) and its 52kWh battery being able to be charged to 80% in just one hour and ten minutes.

As with the rest of the Zoe E-Tech range, which encompasses Play, Iconic and GT Line versions, the Riviera Limited Edition can be purchased at any official Renault dealership.

The Zoe Riviera Limited Edition is available to order now and is priced at £32,295 OTR after the Plug-in Car Grant.

Zoe models are backed up by Renault’s five-year/100,000-mile warranty, plus an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the EV 50 battery.