Renault Megane electrified range expanded in the UK with new Hatch Plug-In Hybrid version

Complements the Megane Sports Tourer Plug-In Hybrid

Delivers combined fuel economy of 235.4mpg (WLTP) and CO 2 emissions of 28g/km (WLTP)

Electric-only range of 30 miles (WLTP) and 0 to 100 per cent battery charge possible in three hours

Choice of Iconic and R.S. Line trim levels

Benefit-In-Kind rate of only 11 per cent and £0 VED for the first year

Available to order in August, with first UK deliveries in September

Priced from £29,495 on the road

Renault has confirmed full pricing and specification of the New Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid, the five-door model enhancing the brand’s electrified vehicle offering and sitting alongside the existing Sports Tourer version that is available with the advanced powertrain. The new Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid is available to order in August with the first UK customers set to take delivery in September.

The new arrival combines superior efficiency with responsive performance. It emits as little as 28g/km CO 2 and can return over 235 mpg (WLTP) yet is also more powerful than the outgoing petrol and diesel versions. In pure electric mode it can cover up to 30 miles on a single charge, with its battery able to be charged from zero to 100 per cent in as little as three hours.

Business customers also benefit from the Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid qualifying for a Benefit-In-Kind rate of only 11 per cent and £0 VED costs for the first year.

Customers will be able to choose from two well-equipped trim levels – the Iconic E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid 160 Auto and the sporty R.S. Line E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid 160 Auto. The extensive standard specification includes the addition of the EASY LINK navigation and infotainment system, plus a host of advanced driver assistance systems and features that enhance convenience and safety.

When combined with the other hybrid and 100 per cent electric vehicles in the Renault passenger car range, the addition of the Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid means Renault now offers an electrified option to suit everyone.

The New Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid is priced from £29,495 on the road.

EXTERIOR

With its distinctive signature LED lighting, clean lines and defined features, the Megane E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid is a highly attractive proposition in every sense.

Whether customers opt for the elegant Iconic or the sporty R.S. Line specification, the new hybrid truly stands out amongst its rivals.

The sophisticated appearance of the Iconic is generated by such standard features as its C-shaped LED daytime running lights, 16-inch ‘Impulse’ diamond-cut alloy wheels finished in subtle Slate Grey, chrome detailing on the door handles and tinted windows. The glass of the rear doors and tailgate is even darker for optimum style and comfort.

The R.S. Line version provides the Megane E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid with a distinctive look that hints at its responsive performance. It sets off the smooth five-door hatchback design with exclusive body-coloured R.S. Line bumpers and 17-inch ‘Monthlery’ diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Both versions also highlight their efficiency-enhancing hybrid drivetrain with the addition of discreet E-Tech badging on the B-pillar and tailgate.

INTERIOR DESIGN AND PRACTICALITY

Inside, the new Megane E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid offers a unique space and cockpit that combines refinement, sophistication and technology, while also offering all the space that a family requires to travel in complete comfort.

In addition to seating for five, the interior offers up to 308 litres of boot space (extending to over 1,200 litres when the standard 60:40 split rear seat is fully lowered). Occupants also enjoy the convenience of front and rear electric windows, the EASY LINK infotainment system and a choice of eight ambient lighting colours via the standard MULTI-SENSE system. There’s also no missing the new hybrid’s all-electric capability thanks to the addition of the EV mode button on the dashboard and E-TECH badge on the flying centre console with e-shifter gear selector.

The Iconic has a leather steering wheel, brushed aluminium finish on the instrument panel and door panels and Black Velvet trim.

The R.S. Line adds extra sportiness to the elegant interior. The R.S. Line specification includes the R.S leather steering wheel, gear lever gaiter with red-top stitching and R.S Line dashboard and trim, while the front seats are Sport items with built-in headrests. All the seats are covered in R.S. Line Black fabric upholstery with distinctive red stitching.

Together with the EASY LINK infotainment and navigation system, comfort is further enhanced with both versions also benefiting from automatic dual zone climate control as part of the standard specification.

POWERTRAIN

The New Megane Hatch E-Tech plug-in hybrid utilises an efficient, naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine complemented by two electric motors – a main e-motor that produces 65hp (49kW) unit and a secondary that serves as a high voltage starter and generator.

The advanced drivetrain incorporates the same technology that debuted on the Clio E-Tech hybrid, which was engineered with input from the Alpine F1 team. It enables fuel economy of up to 235.4mpg (WLTP) and CO 2 emissions of only 28g/km (WLTP).

However, efficiency isn’t to the detriment of performance. With a total output of 160hp, the new hybrid is more powerful than previous diesel and petrol variants, while also offering favourable Total Cost of Ownership arguments, and can sprint from 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 109mph.

Complementing the new hybrid engine and electric motor combination is a six-speed automatic, multi-mode dog gearbox that features in all other E-Tech models. In operation, it starts the vehicle in 100 per cent electric mode, significantly reducing the gap in acceleration during gear changes. This means a smoother, more refined drive plus better performance.

The New Megane Hatch E-Tech plug-in hybrid offers an electric-only range of up to 30 miles (WLTP), which is more than sufficient for most urban journeys and many commutes. Its 9.8 kWh traction lithium-ion battery can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in only three hours using a Type 2 charger or 4 hours and 15 minutes via a domestic three-pin plug socket. The battery also comes with the reassurance of an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Drivers can switch simply from hybrid to pure electric power via the EV-only mode button on the dashboard.

The hybrid powertrain allows significant reductions in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. It is designed to use the optimal energy output to recharge the battery whenever the energy created is more than the required power. Then, kinetic energy recovered during deceleration or braking can be transformed into electrical energy to recharge the battery and maximise 100 per cent electric driving. The electrical energy is then in reserve to assist with acceleration, or for all-electric operation at lower speeds in urban areas, later in a journey.

SAFETY AND TECHNOLOGY

The New Megane Hatch E-Tech plug-in hybrid complements its advanced drivetrain with a generous level of standard equipment and cutting-edge driver assistance systems.

This includes the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for the safest, most reassuring driving experience. Both versions come with an electronic parking brake, Hill Start Assist, ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) with ASR (Anti-Skid Regulation) and UCL (understeer logic control), cruise control with speed limiter, front and rear parking sensors and the Visio System that incorporates lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and automatic high/low beam.

A full suite of airbags is also standard fitment, along with ISOFIX child seat anchors on the outer rear seats.

In addition, the R.S. Line comes with the Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), rear parking camera and hands-free parking.

State-of-the-art technology is also evident inside the New Megane Hatch E-Tech plug-in hybrid. Both the Iconic and R.S. Line benefit from such features as a 10-inch TFT driver’s display, EV mode button and MULTI-SENSE with three driving modes and eight ambient lighting colours. The EASY LINK infotainment and navigation system is also standard in either version, controlling the core functions via a slick and responsive touchscreen with crisp display and the latest graphics. The system provides a choice of driver profiles and online services, with software updates for the system available over the air, minimising disruption to the customer who always benefits from the most up-to-date system.

In the Iconic, the EASY LINK navigation system ensures customers are well connected with two USB ports, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that are accessible through its 7-inch touchscreen. In the R.S. Line, drivers and passengers enjoy accessing the array of features via an even larger 9.3-inch touchscreen.

UK SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICING

The new Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid Iconic comes with the following as standard:

16-inch IMPULSE Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Electronic parking brake

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill Start Assist

Eco Mode

Cruise control with speed limiter

Visio System (lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high/low beam)

Hands free keycard

10-inch TFT Driver’s Display

Leather steering wheel

EASY LINK Navigation: 7-inch touchscreen + 4x20W amplifier +FM DAB double turner, sound auditorium, 2xUSB, 1xJack/Bluetooth, smartphone integration plus: Apple

EV mode button

Frameless rear-view mirror

Electric front and rear windows

MULTI-SENSE: 3 driving modes and 8 ambient lighting colours

The new Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid R.S. Line builds on the Iconic’s extensive specification with the following additions:

17-inch MONTHLERY Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Front and rear body coloured R.S. Line bumper

Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

Rear Parking Camera

Hands Free Parking

R.S. leather steering wheel

EASY LINK Navigation: 9.3-inch touchscreen + 4x20W amplifier +FM DAB double turner, sound auditorium, 2xUSB, 1xJack/Bluetooth, smartphone integration plus: Apple Carplay/Android Auto

FULL UK PRICING

MODEL BIK

(2021/2022) BASIC

PRICE VAT

20% TOTAL

RETAIL

PRICE VED

YEAR 1 DELIVERY

CHARGE REGISTRATION

FEE OTR

PRICE Iconic E-Tech

plug-in hybrid

160 Auto 11% £23,995 £4,800 £28,795 £0 £645 £55 £29,495 R.S. Line E-Tech

plug-in hybrid

160 Auto 11% £25,663 £5,132 £30,795 £0 £645 £55 £31,495

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS