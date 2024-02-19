Renault begins 2024 with the launch of its latest offers, including new Clio for £199 per month

7.9% APR representative PCP available across the entire Renault car range, including all electrified E-Tech versions, with deposit contributions of up to £1,500 ^

Selected model versions can also be purchased via 0% APR representative PCP

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid available for £2291 a month on a 7.9% APR representative PCP with £750 deposit contribution

Renault is making it a very happy new year for car buyers with the launch of its latest offers.

Available across the entire Renault passenger car range until the end of March, including the very latest hybrid and full-electric E-Tech versions, the varied Personal Contract Plan (PCP) and Personal Contract Hire (PCH) offers make it easier for drivers to switch to a much more efficient and cleaner vehicle in 2024.

Whichever Renault model fits their requirements, customers can purchase it via a 7.9% APR representative PCP, with deposit contributions of up to £1,500 available. Alternatively, customers who place a 35% deposit on selected versions can opt for a 0% APR PCP offer.

On the four-year 7.9% APR representative PCP deal, the Clio TCe 90 in the range-topping esprit Alpine trim is available for just £199 per month* and includes a deposit contribution of £750. The E-Tech full hybrid 145 version, also in esprit Alpine trim, costs £2291 per month and comes with the same deposit contribution.

Sharing the same advanced drivetrain as the electrified Clio, the Captur E-Tech full hybrid 145 costs for £2492 per month on the 7.9% APR representative PCP offer. This applies to both the E-Tech Engineered and E-Tech Engineered BOSE edition, with deposit contributions of £1,500 and £3,000 respectively.

If hybrid customers want even more space, they can opt for the stylish New Arkana E-Tech full-hybrid and the Austral E-Tech 100% electric SUV. When purchased via the 7.9% APR representative PCP offer, the Arkana E-Tech full hybrid 145 in flagship esprit Alpine trim costs £2893 per month and also comes with a £1,500 deposit contribution.

The Austral is available on the same finance package for £3494 per month, including a deposit contribution of up to £1,500. This particular cost per month and deposit contribution applies to the comprehensively-equipped iconic esprit Alpine E-Tech full hybrid 200hp version.

Car buyers seeking to transition to a fully electric car can take advantage of the 7.9% APR representative PCP offer on the pure-electric Megane E-Tech 100% electric and Scenic E-Tech 100% electric.

Megane customers opting for this finance on the Iconic version can experience the award-winning model for £3995 per month and benefit from a £500 deposit contribution. The eye-catching and family-focused all-electric Scenic E-Tech electric, in iconic specification, is available for £4596 per month with a £750 deposit contribution.

For full details of the latest offers, please visit Personal Offers | Latest Offers | Renault UK