Renault Clio wins the small car category at the UK Car of the Year Awards

Renault Clio recognised as the best new small car at the UK Car of the Awards 2024

Iconic hatchback impresses the judging panel of 30 UK automotive journalists with its looks, value, refinement and efficient hybrid drivetrain

Now qualifies as one of seven category winners in the running for the UK Car of the Year title

Currently available for only £199 per month* on a 7.9% APR representative PCP deal with £1,500 deposit contribution

Clio range starts from only £17,795 OTR

The Renault Clio has been recognised as the best small car available at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2024.

The accolade reaffirms the model as the benchmark in its sector, continuing the Clio’s multi-award-winning success since it was first introduced in 1990.

Launched last year, the latest generation version impressed the judging panel of 30 UK motoring journalists with its unrivalled combination of style, value, comfort and practicality. Its electrified hybrid drivetrain was another standout attribute that convinced the experienced panel to name the Clio as the best new small car on sale in the UK. Comments from the judging panel included:

“Looks fresh following its facelift, with an upmarket interior and efficient E-Tech hybrid option.”

Tim Pitt, journalist at Motoring Research

“The Renault Clio is the perfect small car for today’s needs. With its impressive long range, trendy style and relatively affordable price tag, it offers a great balance.”

Natisha Chatten, Automotive content creator and founder of Auto Social UK

“Just a brilliant small car all-round. Big car refinement and quality, plenty of space, loads of fun to drive and cheap to both buy and run. Looks great too.”

Mark Nichol, Senior Production Editor at Auto Trader

“Other contenders might have departed the sector, but Renault has taken the superb Clio to another level. Topped off by some of the most comfortable seats I’ve ever experienced in a car!”

John Challen, Editor of Fleet World

“Even in our increasing age of electrification there is a place for ICE cars, especially in this sector of the market. The price point, improvement in quality and the substance of the Clio all make it the winner for me.”

Andrew Clews, freelance motoring journalist and co-presenter of the Motoring Podcast

The Clio now joins the other six category winners in qualifying for the ultimate title of UK Car of the Year 2024, which will be revealed on 8th March.

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, said: “Clio has been a favourite with UK car buyers for over three decades and this award proves that it is still number one in the small car sector. The introduction of a highly efficient hybrid drivetrain perfectly illustrates how the Clio has evolved to meet customers’ requirements and retain its best-in-class status.”

Offered with a choice of powertrains, including an innovative full hybrid, the new Renault Clio offers bold, fresh styling and a cutting-edge digital experience. The generously-equipped three-model line-up, crowned by a new range-topping esprit Alpine trim, starts at only £17,795 OTR.

The Clio is also a star of Renault’s current Test Drive event, which runs until 11th March and sees customers benefit from an extra £500 deposit contribution when they purchase any new Renault passenger car via the brand’s own finance offers.

Combined with Renault’s 7.9% APR representative Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer, customers can find themselves behind the wheel of a new Clio esprit Alpine TCe 90 for just £199 a month* after benefitting from an enhanced deposit contribution of £1,500. The E-Tech full hybrid 145 version is available for an identical monthly payment1 with a £1,250 contribution.

For further information on the Renault Clio, please visit: New Renault Clio E-Tech full hybrid – 5-door city car