Renault Trucks is broadening its all-electric Z.E. range to help its customers speed up their transition to clean transport. Offering a wider choice of batteries for medium duty electric vehicles, the Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E can now be specified with 66 kWh battery packs giving an operating range of up to 400km.

Furthermore, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. light commercial vehicle has just been released in a 3.5 tonne model.

Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. now feature 66 kWh batteries

Building on the 200 kWh and 300 kWh installations available at launch, a range of new battery configurations is now available on the Renault Trucks Range D and D Wide ZE models. Based on a new 66 kWh battery pack, the vehicles can now be specified in one of five configurations, from 200 kWh to 400 kWh, offering operators the opportunity to transport more goods further than before. A Range D ZE with six 66 kWh batteries – 400 kWh total – will now offer operators a range of up to 400 km on a single charge.

The new battery options give operators great flexibility in selecting the most efficient combination of batteries for a wide range of applications.

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. now comes in a 3.5 tonne version

Renault Trucks is expanding its Master Z.E. offering which can now be ordered with a 3.5 tonne GVW in addition to the 3.1 tonne GVW previously available. Adding a further 400 kg to the Master Z.E. 3.1t model’s already excellent payload of up to 1 tonne, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. still offers a real-world operating range of 120 km and can be fully charged in just six hours.

The 3.1-tonne range consists of two models (van and platform cab) available in three different lengths (L1, L2, L3) and two heights (H1, H2). The 3.5-tonne van version is already on the market in the same six combinations.

The 3.5-tonne Renault Trucks Master Z.E. all-electric LCV will shortly be available with a platform cab and chassis cab opening up a wider range of utility applications by enabling the fitting of a wide range of equipment such as a tipping trailer or a high-volume body with lifting tailgate.

From 3.1t to 26 tonnes GVW, all vehicles in the Renault Trucks Z.E. range, with zero tailpipe emissions and quiet electric engine, allow access to inner city areas even with strict traffic restrictions.

Renault Trucks Z.E. range technical specifications

Renault Trucks D Z.E.

– Total GVW: 16t

– Available wheelbases: 4,400 mm and 5,300 mm, others by request

– 185 kW electric motor (130 kW continuous output)

– Maximum torque of the electric motor: 425 Nm.

– Maximum torque rear axle: 16 kNm

– Two-speed gear box

– Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries totalling 200 to 400 kWh

– Real-world operating range: up to 400 km

– Charging 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC

Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E.

– GVW: 26t

– Available wheelbase: 3,900 mm, others by request

– Two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output)

– Maximum torque of electric motors: 850 Nm

– Maximum torque rear axle: 28 kNm.

– Two-speed gear box

– Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200 kWh to 265 kWh.

– Real-world operating range: up to 180 km

– Charging 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC

Renault Trucks Master Z.E.

– Total GVW 3.1t to 3.5t

– 57 kW electric motor

– Maximum torque: 225 Nm

– Maximum speed: 100 km/h

– Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries

– Operating range on NEDC cycle: 200 km

– Real-world operating range: up to 120 km

– Charging 7 kW AC