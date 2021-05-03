Data shows how the all-electric city car has been adopted by car buyers across suburban and rural areas since the first-generation ZOE arrived in January 2013

Findings confirm that electric vehicles are just as suited to rural customers as those in more built-up parts of the country

The inclusion of home charging, plus the increased power and range of the latest version have ensured no compromise

Europe’s number one bestselling electric vehicle, ZOE sales topped 100,000 in 2020

ZOE boasts several prestigious award wins including What Car? ‘Best Small Electric Car for Value’ 2021 and Top Gear ‘Best Supermini’ 2020

Renault dealerships are now open across the country for customers to visit, supported by various online tools if preferred

The ZOE is available with £750 deposit contribution on a 0% APR PCP three-year offer

Postcode analysis of Renault ZOE registrations since its original UK debut in June 2013, shows that the switch to electric power has been just as much a rural, as an inner-city movement.

Unsurprisingly, Greater London has seen the highest percentage of ZOE sales with Milton Keynes, Bristol, Bedford and Cambridge completing the top five locations. Yet the rural town of Truro (population 18,000) and its surrounding countryside in Cornwall became home to as many ZOEs as the 360,000-strong city of Leicester. Other more rural-based towns with strong EV adoption included Horsham in West Sussex, the surrounding villages of Bath in Somerset and quieter corners of Surrey such as Farnham. The data, released to coincide with the annual Earth Day event, underlines Renault’s ongoing commitment to pure-electric vehicles.

Electrified vehicles (BEV, HEV, PHEV, MHEV) accounted for 28.5 per cent of the 2020 UK new car market, according to the SMMT – up from 10.7 per cent previously. There was a 185.9 per cent rise in demand for EVs in 2020 alone, with the Renault ZOE recording a sales increase of 145 per cent compared to the previous 12 months.

As a pioneer of zero-emission all-electric vehicles, Renault is now Europe’s number one manufacturer for electric cars and vans. In total, it sold more than 115,000 EVs across the continent in 2020, with the ZOE becoming the best-selling electric car making up more than 100,000 of those units sold.

Sales data since 2013 clearly shows how electrification has not been restricted to big cities and areas with congestion charges. Of particular note in the top 10 are more suburban areas in and around Brighton, St Albans, Cambridge and even Jersey.

Top 10 areas for ZOE ownership:

Greater London – 44% Milton Keynes – 10.6% Bristol – 6.6% Bedford – 6.4% Cambridge – 6.0% Jersey – 5.7% Edinburgh – 5.3% Brighton – 5.2% St Albans – 4.9% Leeds – 4.8%

The ZOE’s class-leading range is a key reason why the switch to electric vehicles has been so easy for so many buyers, with up to 245 miles achievable by the latest version of the vehicle launched earlier in 2020. Add to that the innovative Chameleon charger that adapts to the power source and draws the maximum amount from it as quickly and safely as possible, plus the DC rapid charging option, and it’s easier than ever to live with an electric vehicle, no matter the location across the country.

This analysis follows the UK Government’s announcement at the end of 2020 that it will bring forward the ban of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK in nine years, to 2030. The plan will mean car buyers will have to switch to all-electric vehicles or hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles with owners being incentivised to make the switch.

Renault customers continue to take advantage of the latest Plug-in Car Grant that provides £2,500 towards the cost of an electric car below £35,000. All Renault ZOE models qualify for this incentive.

Tom Barker, Electrification Manager, Renault UK, said: “This data not only confirms that the ZOE has been popular with buyers living in busier, urban areas, but also those in more suburban and rural areas. Due to the ZOE’s 245-mile maximum range between charges and versatile charging options it’s easier than ever to own and enjoy the benefits of EV, no matter where you live. What this also shows is that there’s huge untapped potential for millions of road users waiting to reap the benefits of all-electric driving around the UK.”

With Renault dealerships now reopened across the country, customers can once again experience the ZOE in person and take a test drive at their local retailer, with stringent measures in place to ensure the safest and most reassuring visit when purchasing their new vehicle.

Alternatively, buyers can still take advantage of a comprehensive range of online sales tools if preferred, including Renault Virtual Showroom, Select & Collect and Renault Buy Online, offering a full range of options either in person or virtually.

The ZOE is currently available from £199 per month* in Play specification.

For more information on the ZOE, visit www.renault.co.uk