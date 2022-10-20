Customers now able to secure a place on the reservation list for the world’s first luxury electric roadster

Prices will start at 300,000 Euros and first customer deliveries will be in 2024

‘Project Thunderball’ is the perfect blend of advanced technology, superlative design and craftsmanship

26 September 2022, Wiesmann’s ground-breaking all-electric roadster is now available to reserve, it has been announced. From today, customers are now able to register an interest for ‘Project Thunderball’ on www.wiesmann.com to secure a place on the customer reservations list.

This follows on from the car’s successful global debut at this year’s prestigious amfAR Gala in Cannes, and the return of the Wiesmann brand with the world’s first all-electric luxury roadster. Prices will start at 300,000 Euros and the first customer deliveries are on track to begin in 2024.

Project Thunderball, the world-first all-electric convertible roadster, will be crafted from advanced carbon fibre, weighing in at little more than 1700kg (3747lb), with a power to weight ratio of 2.5kg per HP, bringing remarkable agility and handling more than worthy of the Wiesmann badge.

Roheen Berry, CEO of Wiesmann “Project Thunderball is the car that will bring Wiesmann into the new electrified era. Since revealing the car in April we have seen an overwhelming response from potential customers. The car is driving beautifully and our investment in the technology such as the regenerative breaking and latest battery technology has paid off. The Wiesmann brand not only has such a storied and wonderful past and legacy, but a bright and exciting future ahead of it.”

Production of Project Thunderball will take place at Wiesmann’s ‘Gecko’ factory, a stunning state-of the-art facility in Dülmen, Germany. Project Thunderball will be carefully crafted by many of the team which helped grow this iconic German brand, the last truly independent European sports car marque remaining today, alongside some fresh new talent, using the most modern production technology while retaining Wiesmann’s reputation for bespoke German coachbuilding expertise of the highest order.