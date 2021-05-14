Staff and residents at Chatsworth Lodge care home in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, have worked together on a very special project, to make the home’s very first joke book.

Whilst the home begins to return to some normality after a difficult and disruptive year, the team at Chatsworth have been reminiscing about how residents always loved to crack a joke to put a smile on everyone’s faces. This sparked the idea to create a joke book written by the residents themselves that give the comedians of the home the chance to tell everyone their favourite jokes and ensure good spirits are spread throughout the home.

Resident Jack Hole is considered as the home’s joker and thoroughly enjoyed contributing his finest comedic material to the joke book. He commented “laughter really is the best medicine in the world”.

Michelle Rose, Home Manager, said “It’s so lovely to see the residents laughing and enjoying themselves after the challenging year we have all had. Seeing their smiley faces and hearing laughter throughout the home lights up everyone’s day.”

Part of Orchard Care Homes’ portfolio of residences situated across the North of England and the Midlands, Chatsworth Lodge offers specialist residential and short-term respite care for the elderly.

