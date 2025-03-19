Residents’ stories and mushroom lanterns centre stage at Valley of Light exhibition

GIANT mushroom lanterns were created by elderly care home residents for an annual celebration of community and creativity at a North Yorkshire seaside town.

The Valley of Light exhibition, at Valley Gardens in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, saw artworks and stories contributed by elderly residents from the town’s Hazelgrove Court Care Home.

David Rigg, 75, Sheila O’Neill, 85, and Joyce Wooffindin, 84, were among the residents who participated in the project.

They were asked to recall their memories of the Valley Gardens, which were recorded as part of a soundscape for the exhibition, as well as influencing their mushroom lantern designs.

Writer Carmen Marcus and soundscape creator Grace Stubbings visited the care home to record the residents and in a separate session multimedia artist Morwenna Catt helped residents make their mushroom lanterns.

These were sent to the event organisers, Stellar Creates, to install as part of the Valley of Light exhibition, which also included performances, storytelling, live music and hands-on craft activities.

The elderly residents visited the exhibition when it opened on 14th-15th March to see their installed creations and enjoy the rest of the exhibition.

For his contribution, David, a lifelong resident of Saltburn, recalled the town’s “Halfpenny Bridge”, which spanned the valley across Skelton Beck, linking Saltburn with Skelton. The bridge was demolished in 1974. He said: “I loved taking part in the project, as it brings the people of Saltburn together.”

Sheila, who has lived in Saltburn for over 20 years, told the story of a spa of healing water discovered in the Valley Gardens. She said: “I loved making the lanterns and seeing them all lit up was the highlight.”

Joyce, who is not from Saltburn, was recorded telling the story of the 1904 fire at Rushpool Hall, when buckets of water were taken from the beck in Valley Gardens to tackle the flames. She said: “Taking part in this project helps me feel useful. The highlight was going down to the exhibition to see our lanterns in situ and listen to our wonderful soundscape.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “Our residents loved going down to see the lanterns and listen to the soundscape. It was wonderful to see them lit up in the dark.

“It always amazes me how talented our residents are, and it spreads the message to people that life does not end when you come to live in a care home. You can still get involved with your local community.

“This is the second year in a row we have taken part in the Valley of Light exhibition, and we’d like to thank the organisers for involving us. We hope to participate for many more years to come.”

Valley of Light was organised by Stellar Creates and is supported by Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, Arts Council England and People’s Postcode Lottery.

Lyndsey Stephenson, from Stellar Creates, said: “We are thrilled to have worked with Hazelgrove Court Care Home for the second year running for Valley of Light.

“The creativity of the group shone through in the work they created and their wonderful stories were a real highlight of the event. Thanks to all of the amazing residents who took part.”