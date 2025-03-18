Spring cleaning causing stress for nearly half of Brits, new study reveals

As spring arrives and the days get longer, sunlight reveals more than just blooming flowers—it also highlights the clutter in our homes. While an overwhelming 89% of Brits say a clean home boosts their mood, and previous research confirms its positive impact on mental well-being, many are reluctant to roll up their sleeves and get scrubbing.

In fact, nearly half of Brits (45%) admit they feel stressed or anxious about household chores, while a staggering 58% confess they simply don’t enjoy doing them, according to a new study by white goods and tech retailer Currys.

Unfortunately, stress and anxiety aren’t the only mental health downsides linked to cleaning. The survey of 2,000 people across the UK reveals that nearly 7 in 10 (68%) admit they feel guilty when household chores go undone.

Top dreaded chores: Oven cleaning worse than toilet cleaning

When it comes to the most dreaded chores, some are loathed more than others. Topping the list is oven cleaning, with over a third (35%) of Brits naming it their least favorite task. Cleaning the toilet takes second place, as nearly a quarter (23%) would happily avoid it, while changing the bedding ranks third (16%).

What is your least favourite household chore or the ones you dread the most? Respondents (%) Oven cleaning 35% Cleaning the toilet 23% Changing the bedding 16% Scrub shower/bath 14% Cleaning the windows 14% Folding and putting away laundry 14% Cleaning grout 13% Washing dishes and put them away 12% Mopping 12% Hanging up the laundry 10%

Top tips for taking the stress out of spring-cleaning the kitchen

To make spring cleaning a little easier, experts from Currys share their top tips for tackling the most dreaded deep clean kitchen chores.

Oven makeover with natural products

Cleaning burnt-on grease can be a challenge, but with the right approach, it can be quicker and easier. The key is soaking—especially for oven shelves, which should be left in hot, soapy water.

For a natural cleaning solution, mix one cup of baking soda with 1/3 cup of table salt, adding just enough water to create a paste. Spread this mixture on the oven door, bottom, and walls (unless they are self-cleaning) and leave it overnight. The next day, wipe off the paste with a damp sponge, using a brush or old toothbrush for any stubborn grease.

Cleaning the microwave

While microwaves are easier to clean than ovens, food splatters can still leave stubborn stains. A natural solution is to place a bowl of water with half a lemon inside the microwave and heat it on high for two minutes. Once the lemon water cools slightly, use a clean cloth to wipe away grime. For extra stubborn stains, rub them with white vinegar.

Cleaning the fridge

Cleaning the fridge may take time, but it’s essential for maintaining food safety and preventing bacteria buildup. To make the process easier, plan your fridge cleanout before your weekly shop to minimise the amount of food you need to remove.

Shelves and drawers should be washed with a sponge, using hot water and detergent. For the fridge walls, an antibacterial cleaner is recommended to eliminate germs. If you encounter stubborn buildup, try scrubbing it with white toothpaste—it helps remove residue while leaving behind a fresh scent.

Cleaning the washing machine

One of the most important steps in washing machine maintenance is cleaning the detergent drawer, as leftover detergent and fabric softener can cause bad odors. Simply soak the drawer in hot water and scrub off any residue with a toothbrush.

It’s also essential to clean the filter, as debris can lead to blockages. Wash the drain filter with hot water, dry it thoroughly, and ensure your washing machine is switched off before handling it.

Additionally, wipe down the rubber seal of the drum to remove any trapped dirt or moisture. To deep clean the machine, run a self-clean cycle (or a 90-degree wash) with 500ml of white vinegar or a dishwasher tablet—this helps eliminate bacteria and odors. Finally, always leave the detergent drawer and drum door open to allow proper air circulation and prevent mold growth.