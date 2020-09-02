Norway’s dramatic landscapes provide the inspiration for the elemental beauty of the national team’s 2020 collection.
Linked by an overarching theme of “Fire and Ice,” Norway’s home kit smolders, while the away captures the rugged terrain and glaciers of Nordic lands.
“I think we have good young players who will appreciate these kits,” says Norway national football team forward Erling Haaland. “The home is quite traditional, but with some really nice touches. The away is very cool, very original, we haven’t had a Norway kit like this before. I am looking forward to wearing both of them.”
Norway’s vivid red home simmers with national pride. The jersey has a strong V-neck collar, white detailing and a prominent crest. Side stripes, inspired by the cross on the Norwegian flag, dart down the sides of the torso. The same blue and white stripe appears on the sides of the shorts and wraps around the socks midway up the calf.
The new away jersey features a white base, covered in an icy-blue graphic, and framed by a darker blue trim on the collar and sleeves. Blue shorts and socks complete the look.
The Norwegian flag and the phrase “Sterkeresammen” (Stronger Together) appear inside both home and away jerseys as an inner pride feature.
The 2020 Norway home and away kits are available at nike.com September 1; the full collection is available in all Nike and partner retail stores September 4.