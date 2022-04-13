Ryecroft Glenton (RG), one of the North East’s leading business advisory firms, has demonstrated its commitment to employee personal development with nine internal promotions.

Seven of the staff started their careers as trainees with the firm, which specialises in corporate finance, tax, accounts, audit and wealth management.

Amanda Cooper has been promoted from manager to senior manager in the accounts division. Specialising in agriculture and landed estates, Amanda has been with RG more than ten years. She started as a university placement student before joining the business full-time as a chartered accountancy trainee.

Gordon Wilkinson, who has been promoted from manager to senior manager in the personal tax service line, joined RG in 2015. He has been working in this field for nearly 20 years.

Both Tony Anderson and Will Spafford have progressed from audit seniors to managers. They started at the firm as trainee chartered accountants nearly six years ago, qualifying at the end of 2019.

Tom Cosby has been promoted within RG Corporate Finance from executive to manager having been recruited as a trainee chartered accountant in 2018.

Karley Ritchie, who joined RG eight years ago, has been elevated from payroll service senior to manager, while Katie Mason and Roslyn Bell, previously trainees, are now seniors within the payroll services team.

Finally, Rachael Best has been promoted from trainee to executive within RG’s OutsourcedFD service line.

Peter Glenton, partner at the firm, which has offices in Newcastle, Northumberland, and North Tyneside, said: “We have a solid track record in developing ‘home grown’ talent within RG.

“Supporting staff to ensure they are able to progress their careers within the firm and achieve their full potential is an important part of our culture.

“These staff promotions demonstrate RG’s dedication to providing progression opportunities to those who are open to developing their skills and who are willing to put in the hard work needed to achieve their ambitions.”