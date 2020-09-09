As the new Year 7 students settle into secondary school life, Richmond School and Sixth Form College is putting the finishing touches to its open evening for students looking to join them next year. In a step away from tradition, this year the school is opening its doors virtually. Unable to invite primary students and their families onto the site, the school will be taken to them, at 6pm on Thursday 24th September.

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, said: “For the first time ever, we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot open our doors to meet everyone in person at our open evening, something that is very alien to us. We know that there is no substitute for seeing the school, chatting to our students and staff and feeling the atmosphere of our community. In these unusual times, we hope our virtual open evening will give a snapshot of all the great learning and enrichment opportunities we offer and a flavour of life as a student at Richmond School.

“The format aims to be informative and inspiring and we are drawing on a range of resources for students, their parents and carers to look at, listen to and try out. A positive outcome of these unique circumstances is that the content for the evening will be available for the rest of the year, offering a bank of information that can be revisited and reinforced at any time.”

A dedicated website will go live at 6pm when Mrs Potter, students and staff will provide the introductions before visitors are taken on guided tours of the school, visiting different departments to get a feel for what makes the school so special. In addition, a fast-paced and engaging student-led film goes behind-the-scenes and follows the students during the transition to Richmond School.

There will also be a question and answer session about important aspects of day-to-day life at school, as well as dedicated subject activities for students to try their hand at. The school’s new 36-page prospectus sums up the ‘Richmond School experience’, one that is academically challenging and full of diverse learning opportunities.

It is hoped, that as the school year progresses, it may be possible to reintroduce some of the popular and valuable transition events.

Jenna Potter concluded: “Nothing can replace the experience of students visiting school to get to know our staff and students, trying their hand at different activities and finding out what really makes us tick. However, by embracing technology we aim to recreate some of these experiences, in the hope that it won’t be too long before we can welcome students and their families into school. In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to see our Year 7s adapting to their new surroundings so seamlessly and all our students making a successful return to their studies. It is wonderful to bring our community back together.”