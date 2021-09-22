RIPON Grammar School has been named Best Co-educational Day and Boarding School in Yorkshire in prestigious awards, winning praise for ingenuity and hard work.

The SME 2021 UK Enterprise Awards, now in its fifth year, recognises organisations in the UK which its judges consider to be the ‘best of the best’.

Award coordinator Jessie Wilson said that, following the tumultuous nature of the last 18 months, this year’s award-winners deserve to be recognised as figureheads of change and drivers of creativity.

“One of the joys of these awards is realising the sheer talent and skill that permeates across all British industries and fields.

“The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.”

*From the SME awards listing: ‘Ripon Grammar School, the United Kingdom. Best Co-educational Day and Boarding School (Yorkshire). A leading UK grammar school with boarding. Named top-performing state school in the North by The Sunday Times eight years running. In the top 2% of UK schools for pupil progress and the top 5% for progress in sixth form. Both education and boarding are rated ‘outstanding’.’

*SME News is published by Al Global Media, international corporate news and information provider.