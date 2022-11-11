Builders hold the UK’s most dangerous job title

Workers in Devon and Greater London are at the greatest risk

The safest place to work is the North East

According to Go.Compare’s latest research, Devon is the riskiest place in the UK to work, with 8.7% of workplace fatalities taking place in the county. Next on the list was Greater London, making up 7.8% of deaths at work between 2021 and 2022.[1]

In contrast, the safest place to work in the UK seems to be the North East. Only 0.96% of workplace tragedies happened here, making the likes of Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham a good choice for workers.

Construction was found to be the riskiest industry, with 31% of fatal accidents happening within this sector. Agriculture came in second, with farmers making up 19% of all workplace fatalities.

Builders hold the most dangerous job role, comprising 13% of all fatalities at work between 2017 and 2022. Unsurprisingly, roofers were high on the list, along with specialised installers, civil engineers, painters and decorators.

Other industries that topped the risky list included manufacturing and factory work, waste management and rubbish collection, mechanics, engineers and freight transport/haulage. Painters and decorators were found to be in greater danger at work than electricians or demolition workers.

This may be because falling from a height is the most common cause of death at work, with over 25% of fatalities attributed to falls. Explosions and electricity meanwhile, accounted for a lesser 1.9% and 4.2% respectively.

Matt Sanders, life insurance expert at Go.Compare commented on the findings: “Workers in risky industries might want to think about specialist life insurance for their job. If you work in an industry or job considered risky due to the use of certain machinery or the nature of the work you’re doing, you may need to take out a bespoke life policy for people that pose a higher risk.

“If you’re unsure which type of policy you need, you can compare life insurance quotes with us online, helping you make plans for after you’re gone that won’t stop you from enjoying life while you’re here.”

