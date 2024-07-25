RMT Accountants Joins Forces With Ribchesters

(from left) Rob Ribchester of RMT Ribchesters, Maxine Pott of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, David Holloway and Lesley Stabler of RMT Ribchesters and Mike Pott of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has completed its second growth milestone of the year, joining forces with Ribchesters Chartered Accountants, an award-winning and prominent practice, based in Durham City.

With a legacy spanning 70 years, RMT is part of Sumer, a top 15 UK accountancy practice with a mission to champion SMEs.

With Sumer’s backing, the investment in Ribchesters enhances RMT’s commercial strategy for growth, strengthening both firms’ client service offerings across the North East and beyond. This includes audit and accounting, recovery and insolvency, specialist tax, business advice and corporate finance.

The Ribchesters team, now operating as RMT Ribchesters, will continue delivering its comprehensive range of services to corporates, owner-managed businesses and individuals. Their expertise in the charity, education and legal sectors will further bolster RMT’s sector offering.

Together, the combined practice will include ten directors and a team of over 120 colleagues.

Mike Pott, Managing Director at RMT Accountants said: “The unification of our practices reflects our shared commitment to provide top-tier professional services, with a personal touch. Ribchesters’ renowned expertise will boost our ability to deliver specialised solutions to clients, both existing and new, across a much broader area.”

Ribchesters traces its roots back to advising the merchants, tradesmen and professionals of Durham City in the late 19th century, and today works with hi-tech, progressive, national and international businesses and large charities throughout the North East and the wider UK.

David Holloway, Director at RMT Ribchesters said: “Joining RMT and the wider Sumer Group will enable us to leverage the firm’s strength and reputation as we expand our footprint across the North East. We remain committed to providing a personal service to our clients, now further enhanced by support from the expansive Sumer network.”

Rob Ribchester, Director at RMT Ribchesters adds: “Beyond sharing a business model, this is also a union of mutual values and ambitions, promising a brighter, more innovative future for both clients and team members.”

Sumer is emerging as a key accountancy player. It has eleven regional accountancy Hubs, with more than 40 offices, and over 1,300 colleagues.

Sumer Law was also launched in June, offering legal services to Sumer’s SME client base, focusing on corporate, commercial, and employment advice.

The Hubs announced so far include Carpenter Box, Cowgills, DPC Accountants, EQ Chartered Accountants, Jerroms, Monahans, RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, R.T. Marke & Co Ltd, Scrutton Bland, Simmons Gainsford Group and Sumer Northern Ireland.