UK roads look set for a return to busy levels as more people plan to travel in a car, new research finds

Fewer people will also want to share a car with others, reveals the study by YourParkingSpace.co.uk, the UK’s fastest growing parking technology provider

Meanwhile, more than half of those surveyed said they are less likely to use public transport in the future

The profound impact of COVID-19 on how we travel in the future has been revealed, with a massive slump in the number of people using public transport and more people travelling alone in their own cars.

Conducted within the last few days, the independent in-depth research by YourParkingSpace.co.uk discovered that more than half (53 per cent) of those surveyed are now less likely to use public transport in the future.

However, when asked if they are more likely to travel in a car in the future, then 2-in-5 said yes.

Meanwhile, 1-in-10 said they will actually consider buying a new or extra car as a direct result of events over the last year.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “While 2021 promises more hope than 2020, it would appear that COVID-19 will have a considerable impact on how we travel in the future.

“While public transport looks set for a tough time ahead, it looks likely that our roads will soon be back to, or even above, pre-lockdown levels.”

Indeed, according to the research, UK roads look set for a return to busy levels, just as they did in some parts of the country after the 2020 lockdown was eased over the summer when congestion levels were actually higher than before lockdown, not least because those driving will be less prepared to share their vehicle with other passengers.

In fact, 4-in-10 said they are less likely to share a car with others in the future, the YourParkingSpace.co.uk investigation found.

Harrison added: “If Brits flock back to the roads, as this research indicates, then it will be even more important to pre-plan a car journey.

“Consideration should be given as to how long the drive will take, whether toll roads provide a faster alternative and whether there is available parking at the end of the journey, should it be needed.”

For more information about YourParkingSpace.co.uk, and to pre-book one of its 350,000 parking spaces, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.