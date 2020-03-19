Rockliffe Hall Golf has been shortlisted in six categories of the 59club Service Excellence Awards.

The annual awards, celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, recognise some of the highest-profile and best-loved golf venues across Europe, honouring individuals, teams and the venues themselves.

Jon Wyer is again shortlisted for Greenkeeper of the Year, which he won two years ago. Jonny Dye is shortlisted for Golf Manager of the Year; Ashley Freeman is shortlisted for Leading Individual Golf Membership Performance for the second year running; Martyn Stubbings is up for Golf Retail Manager of the Year; The Rockliffe Golf team is nominated for the coveted title of Golf Operations Team of the Year and also Golf Membership Sales Team of the Year.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Coventry on 12thMarch, hosted by the BBC’s Dan Walker.

Davy Cuthbertson, Golf Course and Estate Director at Rockliffe Hall, says: “We have an exceptional team at the golf club at Rockliffe Hall, all dedicated to making sure we’re up there with the best clubs in the world. To be nominated in six categories of these prestigious industry awards is testament to this. We’re looking forward to the ceremony at The Forest of Arden Hotel & Country Club on 12th March when the Rockliffe Golf team will be in there in force, and we hope to return with more accolades for The Clubhouse trophy cabinet.”

Simon Wordsworth, Chief Executive of 59club and a Fellow of the PGA, says: “Over the past 12 months, our clients have again demonstrated their incredible commitment to achieving the golf industry’s highest service standards. Each year the bar gets higher and higher, with individuals, teams, managers and groups all battling it out to claim top spot. What better way to recognise our greatest achievers, than with an evening to remember at The Forest of Arden. We can’t wait to get the celebrations underway”.

www.rockliffehall.com