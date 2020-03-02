A head chef with a passion for teaching within the catering and hospitality sector has taken on a new role to help promising youngsters to get on the career ladder in the industry.

Daniel Winstanley has been appointed to oversee the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues ‘Culinary Academy’. He takes the reins from award winning chef Steven Doherty, who was brought in by the group to establish the Culinary Academy back in 2017.

Now in its fourth year, the academy offers trainees a two year apprenticeship, delivered in partnership with Kendal College. The fully accredited course allows the students to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group.

Daniel has over 20 years of hospitality and catering industry expertise, as well as a wealth of experience in further education, teaching and learning. The former proprietor of The Ship Restaurant & Bar attained his first role as a head chef at the age of 25.

His career has included catering at major events such as the Chelsea Flower Show and Royal Ascot. He has also worked as a senior lecturer at Wigan and Leigh College and is currently a senior head chef at the hotel group.

“I’m passionate about all things hospitality and helping young people achieve their goals,” explains Daniel. “We’ve a number of rising stars in the academy so it’s an exciting challenge to help equip them with the skills they need to succeed.

“Steven has laid the foundations to ensure that the English Lakes Culinary Academy is a popular route for trainee chefs. They get to experience a range of practical opportunities to work with the group’s head chefs at top notch venues.”

A total of 10 students are currently training to become commis chefs through the initiative. Jack Muir, who was one of the first cohort in the scheme, completed his course and has gone on to be Demi Chef de Partie at the hotel group’s restaurant Blue Smoke on the Bay.

Academy students train and work at all of English Lakes Hotels’ venues across the Lake District and North Lancashire: Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa in Windermere, Waterhead in Ambleside, the Wild Boar Inn near Windermere, Lancaster House Hotel and The Midland in Morecambe.

For further information about English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and its ‘Culinary Academy’, email Val Still at group.personnel.support@englishlakes.co.uk or visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/culinary-academy/ to complete an application form.