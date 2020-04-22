Rockliffe Hall has joined forces with leading food supplier, Wellocks, to help distribute the company’s new food boxes to the local community.

Wellocks has partnered with hotels and restaurants across the country to act as pick-up points for its grocery boxes. The initiative means shoppers don’t have to contend with empty shelves and supermarket queues. Instead you can order a grocery box from the Wellocks website and collect it from Rockliffe Hall.

Customers need to order by midday for next day collection, which is operating from the hotel’s main reception between 1pm and 6pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays. Payment is made online and customers find and pick up their labelled box, ensuring social distancing rules are adhered to.

Grocery boxes include a Sunday Lunch package, Essential Breakfast and Cupboard and Pantry with prices starting from £10.

For more information visit www.wellocksathome.co.uk