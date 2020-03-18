As we move into the 2020’s, Rolls-Royce embodies the spirit of the roaring twenties by introducing its first Collection Car of the new decade. The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection is an ode to decadence, to frivolity, to heady heydays and irreverent past times. Traversing the landscape with supreme accuracy, travelling great distances with speed and precision, this open-top roadster iteration of Dawn, is, like a silver bullet.

Drawing inspiration from the fabled roadsters of the 1920’s – rare, glamorous machines forever associated with bright young things and rakish Hollywood rebels, the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection captures the carefree attitude of those far-off days in a bold, contemporary expression designed for today’s non-conformists and pleasure-seekers.

Seductive and effortlessly cool, this Collection is limited to just 50 cars world-wide. The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection is a powerful, artfully tailored addition to the Rolls-Royce Collection Car ensemble.

Silver can be found frequently in the marque’s enigmatic history on special trails cars such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre. The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection cuts a dash in a newly commissioned ultra-metallic silver Bespoke paint finish.

The hero of the Collection is undoubtedly the Aero Cowling, which shifts the persona of the car’s high-shouldered silhouette, heightening the sense of speed and purpose. The rakish silver centre spine brings the bodywork into the cabin, giving it the intimate, connected feel of a true two-seater. A vapour-blasted titanium finisher completes the Aero Cowling windbreak and proudly displays the Silver Bullet name and silhouette.

The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection features dark exterior detailing; dark headlights and a new dark front bumper finisher, providing a dominant and determined expression in heighted contrast to the silver hue. The part-polished wheels offer a translucent shadow finish with a single silver pinstripe.

Inside, the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection is alluringly tactile, resplendent in materials and craftsmanship of our own time. A unique open-pore carbon fibre fascia greets the driver and companion in a contemporary, dashing fashion. A quilted transmission tunnel, with design cues taken from the quintessentially rebellious fashion accessory, the leather jacket, runs through the centre of the cabin in a tailored fashion.

Imbued with British eccentricity and class, this model melds the nostalgia of the past with the sophisticated innovation of the future, making the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection the perfect platform from which to experience the very best journeys around the world. This Collection updates the classic roadster spirit and offers an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom.

With this in mind, Rolls-Royce will curate a series of ‘Silver Bullet Drives’, epic road-trips for owners of this contemporary collection, made available via Whispers, Rolls-Royce’s exclusive, digital home for Rolls-Royce clients around the world.