Jonathan Dwight Jones is a professional Mixed Martial Artist, he is currently a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship where he is the current Light Heavyweight champion.

Jones is No.1. in the UFC Mens Pound for Pound Rankings, due to his stellar MMA record of (26-1-1) (W-L-NC), Jones has won 10 of his fights via knockout and 10 via decision, his only loss came via disqualification

There have been many instances in the past where competitors from the WWE and UFC have challenged each other, or have shown interest in fighting each other.

In latest Wrestling News, Roman reigns has done the same, Roman is one of the top superstars in the WWE and is a former WWE champion.

Jon Jones in an interview said that a future move from UFC to WWE is almost certain. With that said Roman Reigns is ready for the UFC stalwart to step into his yard.

There have been occasions in which various superstars from both these shows have tried their hand with the other, So it seems Jon Jones thinking that this move is inevitable seems like a good prediction.

When Roman reigns was asked about how it would feel to be in the same locker room as one of the greatest ever UFC fighters, Reigns replied – Jon is one of the best ever, and he does have all the necessary tools to do well in the WWE, and he would love to go head to head with him, as inside the ring he believes he is he best.

However according to the latest UFC News, all WWE fans would have to wait some time before they can see Jones compete in the WWE. After his last victory at UFC, it seems Jon Jones still has work to do in the UFC, before he decides to call it quits and comes to the WWE.

Many superstars like Brock Lesnr, Ronda Rousey, CM Punk, Cain Velasquez and many others have been a part of both the UFC, and WWE.

And nowadays with crossovers between the two becoming more and more frequent, it would come as no surprise if we get to see Jon Jones in the WWE ring.

A match between Roman reigns and Jones would be a great prospect, and would draw crowds from both the platforms. But the real opportunity that the WWE can have is with having Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar in the same ring, this can now not happen in the UFC as Brock has called quits on his UFC career, but he still has a couple of years left in his WWE career and it would be a great spectacle to see two such great fighters battle it out in the WWE.

If Jon Jones joins the WWE is not a question anymore, When is the real one, Whenever he does, Roman reigns has already shown interest in fighting him and so will many other WWE superstars, so whenever Jon Jones decides to join the WWE it will be a mouth watering experience for all his and the WWE fans.